A picturesque Grodig bathed in sunshine provided the backdrop for Liverpool in their latest pre-season friendly, one that ended with a single goal and plenty of snapshots.

Jurgen Klopp‘s men travelled from their base in Saalfelden to face off against Mainz in front of 3,500 fans, who were primarily of Reds persuasion.

The matchup acted as the first 90-minute outing ahead of the new season, but as keeping with tradition, it was two different XIs who took to the field in either half.

The first was the strongest possible XI, with Harvey Elliott and Ibrahima Konate still the fresh blood in a side littered with Klopp’s regulars.

And Liverpool’s new No. 5 duly impressed on and off the ball, a physical unit with pace and a presence – you couldn’t ask for much more!

There were positive signs from Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, who look energetic and lively after their much-needed summer break.

But it would be an own goal from Luca Kilian that would hand Liverpool the lead late in the piece, with Owen Beck delivering the crucial ball that forced the mistake.

How great is it to see fans in the stadium, something that will never go unappreciated!

And it was thumbs up and high-fives from Klopp as he watched his side in action.

An interested spectator in Virgil van Dijk watched on. We know it won’t come on Thursday, but, hopefully, it won’t be long until we see him back on the pitch!

Liverpool’s pre-season schedule will continue over the coming week before they meet Hertha Berlin on Thursday evening before returning to Merseyside to play out two friendlies at Anfield.