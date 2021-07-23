This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

The best photos as Konate impresses and LFC’s youngsters seal Mainz win

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

A picturesque Grodig bathed in sunshine provided the backdrop for Liverpool in their latest pre-season friendly, one that ended with a single goal and plenty of snapshots.

Jurgen Klopp‘s men travelled from their base in Saalfelden to face off against Mainz in front of 3,500 fans, who were primarily of Reds persuasion.

The matchup acted as the first 90-minute outing ahead of the new season, but as keeping with tradition, it was two different XIs who took to the field in either half.

The first was the strongest possible XI, with Harvey Elliott and Ibrahima Konate still the fresh blood in a side littered with Klopp’s regulars.

GRÖDIG, AUSTRIA - Friday, July 23, 2021: Liverpool players line-up before a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and FSV Mainz 05 at the Greisbergers Betten-Arena. (Pic by Jürgen Faichter/Propaganda)

GRÖDIG, AUSTRIA - Friday, July 23, 2021: Liverpool players line-up before a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and FSV Mainz 05 at the Greisbergers Betten-Arena. (Pic by Jürgen Faichter/Propaganda)

And Liverpool’s new No. 5 duly impressed on and off the ball, a physical unit with pace and a presence – you couldn’t ask for much more!

GRÖDIG, AUSTRIA - Friday, July 23, 2021: Liverpool's Ibrahima Konaté during a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and FSV Mainz 05 at the Greisbergers Betten-Arena. (Pic by Jürgen Faichter/Propaganda)

GRÖDIG, AUSTRIA - Friday, July 23, 2021: Liverpool's Ibrahima Konaté during a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and FSV Mainz 05 at the Greisbergers Betten-Arena. (Pic by Jürgen Faichter/Propaganda)

There were positive signs from Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, who look energetic and lively after their much-needed summer break.

GRÖDIG, AUSTRIA - Friday, July 23, 2021: Liverpool's Naby Keita (L) and Mohamed Salah during a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and FSV Mainz 05 at the Greisbergers Betten-Arena. (Pic by Jürgen Faichter/Propaganda)

But it would be an own goal from Luca Kilian that would hand Liverpool the lead late in the piece, with Owen Beck delivering the crucial ball that forced the mistake.

How great is it to see fans in the stadium, something that will never go unappreciated!

GRÖDIG, AUSTRIA - Friday, July 23, 2021: Liverpool players celebrate after an own-goal gave them a 1-0 victory during a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and FSV Mainz 05 at the Greisbergers Betten-Arena. (Pic by Jürgen Faichter/Propaganda)

GRÖDIG, AUSTRIA - Friday, July 23, 2021: Liverpool's Owen Beck is congratulated by team-mates after crossing the ball and forcing an own goal from FSV Mainz 05 during a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and FSV Mainz 05 at the Greisbergers Betten-Arena. (Pic by Jürgen Faichter/Propaganda)

GRÖDIG, AUSTRIA - Friday, July 23, 2021: Liverpool's Owen Beck is congratulated by team-mates after crossing the ball and forcing an own goal from FSV Mainz 05 during a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and FSV Mainz 05 at the Greisbergers Betten-Arena. (Pic by Jürgen Faichter/Propaganda)

And it was thumbs up and high-fives from Klopp as he watched his side in action.

GRÖDIG, AUSTRIA - Friday, July 23, 2021: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp during a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and FSV Mainz 05 at the Greisbergers Betten-Arena. (Pic by Jürgen Faichter/Propaganda)

GRÖDIG, AUSTRIA - Friday, July 23, 2021: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp shakes hands with Leighton Clarkson after a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and FSV Mainz 05 at the Greisbergers Betten-Arena. (Pic by Jürgen Faichter/Propaganda)

An interested spectator in Virgil van Dijk watched on. We know it won’t come on Thursday, but, hopefully, it won’t be long until we see him back on the pitch!

Liverpool’s pre-season schedule will continue over the coming week before they meet Hertha Berlin on Thursday evening before returning to Merseyside to play out two friendlies at Anfield.

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

Support our independent Liverpool FC content and go advert-free with This Is Anfield Premium.

Already a subscriber? Log in here