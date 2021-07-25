LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, September 14, 2019: A huge banner is unfurled by supporters on the Spion Kop before the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Newcastle United FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Tickets, fixtures & Champions League – Important 2021/22 Liverpool FC dates

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

The new season is nearly upon us, meaning our calendars will need refreshing as there’s plenty to look forward to for Liverpool throughout 2021/22.

The top of that list will be the return of fans on a full-capacity basis, or at least close to it, allowing for our matchday routines to resume normal service.

With that comes seeing Jurgen Klopp‘s men live in action with the backing of the much-missed 12th-man both domestically and, hopefully, in Europe.

There could also be some more new faces to cast an eye over by the time the transfer window comes to a close as the Reds look to plot their way back to silverware.

On that journey throughout 2021/22, there are plenty of notable hurdles to clear for Klopp’s side.

 

Notable fixture dates

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, October 17, 2020: Liverpool players wearing warm-up jackets line-up before the FA Premier League match between Everton FC and Liverpool FC, the 237th Merseyside Derby, at Goodison Park. The game was played behind closed doors due to the UK government’s social distancing laws during the Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. The game ended in a 2-2 draw. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Pre-season:

29 July – Hertha Berlin

8 August – Athletic Club, 75% capacity at Anfield

9 August – Osasuna, 75% capacity at Anfield

Notable season fixtures:

14 August – Norwich (A)

14/15 September – First Champions League group game

2 OctoberMan City (H)

23 OctoberMan United (A)

30 NovemberEverton (A)

7/8 December – Final Champions League group game

26 December – Leeds (H)

1 JanuaryChelsea (A)

19 MarchMan United (H)

9 AprilMan City (A)

23 AprilEverton (H)

 

Tickets sales and registrations

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, December 6, 2020: A Liverpool supporter enters through a turnstyle as the club welcomes 2,000 spectators back into the stadium, pictured before the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

23 July to 30 July – Member registration for Premier League home games

2 August – Members sale for home Premier League games

16 August to 18 August – Season ticket holders auto cup seat selection

18 August to 20 August – Successful member auto cup seat selection

 

Other important season dates

NYON, SWITZERLAND - Monday, December 14, 2020: The draw pot for Liverpool FC during the UEFA Champions League 2020/21 Round of 16 draw at the UEFA Headquarters, the House of European Football. (Photo Handout/UEFA)

26 AugustChampions League group stage draw

31 August – Transfer window closes

30 August to 8 September – First international break

4 October to 13 October – Second international break

8 November to 16 November – Third international break

9 January to 6 February – AFCON

24 January to 1 February – AFC and CONMEBOL international break

21 March to 29 March – Fourth international break

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

Support our independent Liverpool FC content and go advert-free with This Is Anfield Premium.

Already a subscriber? Log in here