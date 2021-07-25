Tickets, fixtures & Champions League – Important 2021/22 Liverpool FC dates

The new season is nearly upon us, meaning our calendars will need refreshing as there’s plenty to look forward to for Liverpool throughout 2021/22.

The top of that list will be the return of fans on a full-capacity basis, or at least close to it, allowing for our matchday routines to resume normal service.

With that comes seeing Jurgen Klopp‘s men live in action with the backing of the much-missed 12th-man both domestically and, hopefully, in Europe.

There could also be some more new faces to cast an eye over by the time the transfer window comes to a close as the Reds look to plot their way back to silverware.

On that journey throughout 2021/22, there are plenty of notable hurdles to clear for Klopp’s side.

Notable fixture dates

Pre-season:

29 July – Hertha Berlin

8 August – Athletic Club, 75% capacity at Anfield

9 August – Osasuna, 75% capacity at Anfield

Notable season fixtures:

14 August – Norwich (A)

14/15 September – First Champions League group game

2 October – Man City (H)

23 October – Man United (A)

30 November – Everton (A)

7/8 December – Final Champions League group game

26 December – Leeds (H)

1 January – Chelsea (A)

19 March – Man United (H)

9 April – Man City (A)

23 April – Everton (H)

Tickets sales and registrations

23 July to 30 July – Member registration for Premier League home games

2 August – Members sale for home Premier League games

16 August to 18 August – Season ticket holders auto cup seat selection

18 August to 20 August – Successful member auto cup seat selection

Other important season dates

26 August – Champions League group stage draw

31 August – Transfer window closes

30 August to 8 September – First international break

4 October to 13 October – Second international break

8 November to 16 November – Third international break

9 January to 6 February – AFCON

24 January to 1 February – AFC and CONMEBOL international break

21 March to 29 March – Fourth international break