Liverpool will meet Jurgen Klopp‘s former club in Mainz in their latest pre-season run out, with this one going the full 90 minutes. Here’s how to watch live online and on TV worldwide.

We got the first look at the Reds for the upcoming season when they took part in two 30-minute mini-games earlier in the week, with the club’s youngsters and Ibrahima Konate on show.

And now three days later, it is time to kick it up a gear in front of 3,500 fans at the Greisbergers Betten-Arena in Grodig.

Laying in wait is the Bundesliga’s Mainz, Klopp’s former club where he spent a total of 18 years as a player and manager, but this will be more than just another reunion – having met once previously in pre-season.

It will be a valuable step in picking up the intensity as the new season draws closer and provides another interesting look at how the squad is shaping up.

Check This Is Anfield for the latest team news ahead of kickoff.

You can also follow the games by downloading the This is Anfield app, including lineups, live coverage and all the reaction and analysis.

The game gets underway at 5.15pm (BST) – or 6.15pm in Grodig, 12.15pm in New York, 9.15am in Los Angeles, 2.15am (Saturday) in Sydney, 8.15pm in Dubai and 7.15pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Liverpool’s friendly against Mainz is being shown live on LFCTV in the UK, which is available to live stream here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

Worldwide

Fans outside of the UK can watch Liverpool vs. Mainz on LFCTV GO here, with full match replays and highlights also available after the games.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the matches live.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find the Reds’ latest pre-season friendly on the following channels worldwide:

Servus TV, Arena Sport 3 Serbia, PPTV Sport China, Arena Sport 2, DIGI GO, Sport 2 CZ/SK, Viaplay Denmark, TV3 MAX, Servus TV, Sport 1 Hungary, Sport 1, MaxTV Go, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal, Sportbox.ru, matchtv.ru, Match! Planeta, Match! Football 1

You can follow all the action today and throughout pre-season with us by downloading the This is Anfield app for iPhone and Android for free.