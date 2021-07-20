Liverpool kick off pre-season tonight with two 30-minute friendlies against Wacker Innsbruck and Stuttgart. Here’s how to watch live online and on TV worldwide.

The Reds are into the second week of their warmup programme and will play three times over the next four days – including twice in the same night.

Austrian second-tier side Wacker Innsbruck (5pm BST) and German Bundesliga club Stuttgart (5.45pm BST) are the opposition, with Jurgen Klopp overseeing two shorter friendlies of 30 minutes in order to replicate the intensity of Liverpool’s play.

The friendlies will give supporters a first chance to watch Ibrahima Konate in action, along with a possible glimpse of the club’s young talent including Mateusz Musialowski, Kaide Gordon and Conor Bradley.

It proves to be an interesting evening for Liverpool as they gear up for another title challenge in 2021/22.

Check This Is Anfield for the latest team news ahead of kickoff.

You can also follow the games by downloading the This is Anfield app, including lineups, live coverage and all the reaction and analysis.

The first game gets underway at 5pm (BST) – or 8pm in Saalfelden, 12pm in New York, 9am in Los Angeles, 2am (Wednesday) in Sydney, 8pm in Dubai and 7pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Liverpool’s friendlies against Wacker Innsbruck and Stuttgart are being shown live on LFCTV in the UK, which is available to live stream here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

Download free here.

Worldwide

Fans outside of the UK can watch Liverpool’s pre-season friendlies on LFCTV GO here, with full match replays and highlights also available after the games.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the matches live.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

Download free here.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find the Reds’ opening pre-season friendlies on the following channels worldwide:

Sky Sport News HD (Austria), Sky Ticket (Germany), Sport 1 (Israel), Sport Bladet Play (Sweden)

You can follow all the action today and throughout pre-season with us by downloading the This is Anfield app for iPhone and Android for free.