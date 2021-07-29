There was an excitement around the inclusion of Polish teenager Mateusz Musialowski in the Liverpool squad for pre-season, but so far the winger hasn’t featured in games.

Musialowski was one of 10 youngsters called up from the academy to join Jurgen Klopp‘s first team in Austria, joining the likes of Kaide Gordon, Billy Koumetio and Conor Bradley.

Bar goalkeepers Marcelo Pitaluga and Harvey Davies, the rest of Liverpool’s youth representatives have featured in the warmup friendlies against Wacker Innsbruck, Stuttgart and Mainz.

Some have made a big impression, including Gordon who looks primed for a step up in the near future, but for Musialowski it has been a low-key pre-season so far.

However, the versatile forward – who scored 12 goals and assisted a further five in 26 games for the under-18s last season – could be set for his first minutes of the summer soon.

In his column for the club’s official website, Liverpool assistant manager Pepijn Lijnders revealed that Musialowski has been struggling with a knee injury and is due to return to training on Thursday.

“Mateusz is back training with us tomorrow. He had some problems with his knee but it’s great he will be back with us on the pitch,” Lijnders explained.

“These boys just want one thing – to play and play. That’s the one characteristic they should never lose: passion for the ball, the game and our club.”

It is unlikely that Musialowski will feature against Hertha Berlin on Thursday night, then, but with Liverpool expected to announce another friendly against Bologna for August 5 there is still an opportunity to play.

The Reds will also take on Athletic Club (August 8) and Osasuna (August 9) before the campaign begins, after which a number of players will rejoin the academy sides.

Musialowski is primed to take a place in Barry Lewtas’ under-23s squad this season, with Gordon another who should make the jump from U18s football at an early age, as a marker of their high potential.

The hope will be that Liverpool’s Polish wonderkid can catch the eye in training with the senior squad before then, as his first season with the club suggested they have a big talent on their hands.

His priority now will be to stay fit and do the right things around the camp in Austria, with there being high hopes for Musialowski in the future.