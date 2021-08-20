20 things we’re excited about with Liverpool’s season opener 11 days away

Liverpool are now less than 11 days away from getting the new season underway, and the excitement is growing for what could be another memorable campaign under Jurgen Klopp.

It has been 72 days since the Reds were last in competitive action, a day that saw the unlikeliest of third-place finishes secured.

It was a season like no other and that eyes were already cast to what was next said all you needed to know, and now the wait is nearly over.

On the eve of any season, optimism is high, as it should be, and for Liverpool, it is no different irrespective of their quiet summer in the transfer window so far.

Returning Reds, the possibility of silverware and so much more. Here’s what we’re excited about for the new season as it draws ever closer.

– This one speaks for itself: The return of fans and full stadiums!

– Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez to start a competitive game after more than 10 and 9-month absences respectively – it won’t be the opener vs. Norwich, but whenever it happens will be very significant

– Fabinho, Thiago and Jordan Henderson starting together in midfield consistently – after only one previous game together at Everton

– Harvey Elliott remaining at Anfield and offering a different and unique spark

– Salah, Mane and Firmino teaming up and returning to their ruthless best, can they surpass a combined 70 goals for only the second time?

– Ibrahima Konate to make his competitive debut as our only new signing to date

– The spine-tingling sound of You’ll Never Walk Alone reverberating around Anfield

– Naby Keita to find his feet at Liverpool at long last, hopefully, it means his injury woes will be behind him

– Fortress Anfield and the bid to end the season with another unbeaten home record

– Improvement in the implementation of VAR, or at least that’s what we’re hoping with the thicker lines for offside, for example. It can’t get any worse so we’re hoping for the best

– The emergence of youth. Could we see the likes of Owen Beck and Kaide Gordon get minutes for the first-team?

– Champions League nights in front of fans and a long run in the competition after bowing out at the round of 16 and quarter-finals in the last two seasons

– Will Trent Alexander-Arnold beat Andy Robertson in the assist competition for the fifth consecutive season? The overall ledger stands at 42-37.

– The return of the away days and the ever vocal travelling Kop

– A tight title race to test the heart, here’s hoping for No. 20!

– The chance to watch Thiago in the flesh on the regular, we’ve been deprived of that since he arrived last summer. And you can bet he’s just as excited to play in front of a full house

– Midfielders no longer needing to play in defence!

– Because it cannot be stressed enough, the emotion of the game returning through the presence of fans – whether watching live at the stadium or on TV around the world

– The chance to re-write more records, which could start with Salah netting at Norwich where he could become the first player to score in five consecutive Premier League season openers

– Dare we say a piece of silverware, or more, come May and a trophy parade…