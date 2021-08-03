This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

3 matches moved for TV & ‘no interesting offers’ for Shaqiri – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool’s European ‘tour’ of pre-season is over and it’s back to Merseyside for matches at Anfield next – while the transfer rumours continue to churn.

 

Three matches moved for TV

Was it always like this, or have we forgotten because last year was such a travesty of farcical scheduling?

Either way, we’re grateful – the Premier League and their troop of broadcasters have already decided on their matches (subject to cancellations, European matches and the usual shenanigans of the football world) for October and the very start of November.

Liverpool remain a big draw and three of our matches have been switched up, with the new dates and times as follows:

  • Liverpool vs Man City – Sunday 3 Oct, 4:30pm BST on Sky Sports
  • Watford vs Liverpool – Saturday 16 Oct, 12:30pm BST on BT Sport
  • Man United vs Liverpool – Sunday 24 Oct, 4:30pm BST on Sky Sports

 

Reds rumours of the day

INNSBRUCK, AUSTRIA - Thursday, July 29, 2021: Liverpool's Leighton Clarkson during a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and Hertha BSC at the Tivoli Stadion. Liverpool lost 4-3. (Pic by Jürgen Faichter/Propaganda)

  • Xherdan Shaqiri has already acknowledged he wants to move on, but he needs some teams to bid for that to happen. German journalist Florian Plettenberg says so far none are forthcoming, or at least “no interesting offers” are on the cards right now
  • Divock Origi is valued at around £15m this summer, says James Pearce, but rumours of a Wolves £10m bid are “utter nonsense” and there is no recent approach

 

Meanwhile, The boss has words of praise for Taki and Tsimikas and their work in pre-season so far, while Van Dijk has picked out the youngster he sees as “coming out of his shell” and improving as he works alongside the seniors this summer.

 

  • Romelu Lukaku should be a Chelsea player by the weekend with £95m plus add-ons the final price for the elite striker

 

Tweet of the day and match of the night

How we’ve managed to win a league title and Champions League in this period is incredible. Just one more challenge for Jurgen and his crew to overcome this term then!

Tonight’s late fixture is a real live English game! Bournemouth against West Brom gets the Championship season started at 7:45pm.

 

Fan Comments

