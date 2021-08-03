3 matches moved for TV & ‘no interesting offers’ for Shaqiri – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool’s European ‘tour’ of pre-season is over and it’s back to Merseyside for matches at Anfield next – while the transfer rumours continue to churn.

Three matches moved for TV

Was it always like this, or have we forgotten because last year was such a travesty of farcical scheduling?

Either way, we’re grateful – the Premier League and their troop of broadcasters have already decided on their matches (subject to cancellations, European matches and the usual shenanigans of the football world) for October and the very start of November.

Liverpool remain a big draw and three of our matches have been switched up, with the new dates and times as follows:

Liverpool vs Man City – Sunday 3 Oct, 4:30pm BST on Sky Sports

Watford vs Liverpool – Saturday 16 Oct, 12:30pm BST on BT Sport

Man United vs Liverpool – Sunday 24 Oct, 4:30pm BST on Sky Sports

Reds rumours of the day

Xherdan Shaqiri has already acknowledged he wants to move on, but he needs some teams to bid for that to happen. German journalist Florian Plettenberg says so far none are forthcoming, or at least “no interesting offers” are on the cards right now

Leighton Clarkson is wanted by Blackburn on loan and although they are “patient”, Rovers expect a move to materialise in time

Divock Origi is valued at around £15m this summer, says James Pearce, but rumours of a Wolves £10m bid are “utter nonsense” and there is no recent approach

Latest Liverpool FC news

Liverpool have released a guide for supporters ahead of a return to Anfield, detailing what is required and advised on matchdays

Thiago is back in full training after his minor knock and ready to partake in the final friendlies of the summer for the Reds

And Jurgen Klopp has explained a new trait Joe Gomez has been working on which should aid the Reds in attack as much as his defensive work

Latest Liverpool FC pre-season updates

Meanwhile, The boss has words of praise for Taki and Tsimikas and their work in pre-season so far, while Van Dijk has picked out the youngster he sees as “coming out of his shell” and improving as he works alongside the seniors this summer.

Latest transfer chat elsewhere

Lionel Messi‘s sudden Barca departure could have knock-on effects for the Harry Kane deal, but PSG are favourites to sign him

Romelu Lukaku should be a Chelsea player by the weekend with £95m plus add-ons the final price for the elite striker

Joaquin Correa is wanted by Arsenal but their £17m bid has been put straight in the bin by Lazio, either to save him from heartache or because it’s not high enough

Tweet of the day and match of the night

How we’ve managed to win a league title and Champions League in this period is incredible. Just one more challenge for Jurgen and his crew to overcome this term then!

With the Sancho, Varane and Grealish transfers added, this is updated net spend of clubs over the last FIVE years: #MUFC – £622.5m#MCFC – £618.9m#AFC – £331.1m#CFC – £230.6m#THFC – £222.9m#LFC – £159.7m West Ham, Brighton and Fulham all ahead of Liverpool (@TMuk_news) pic.twitter.com/d8gwbDTP3D — Kevin Palmer ? (@RealKevinPalmer) August 6, 2021

Tonight’s late fixture is a real live English game! Bournemouth against West Brom gets the Championship season started at 7:45pm.