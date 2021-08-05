5 key things from Klopp’s pre-Burnley press conference

Jurgen Klopp was in final preparation mode for Liverpool‘s clash with Burnley as he fronted the media to preview the first Premier League game of the season at Anfield.

Here are five key things the boss told the media and supporters in his press conference on Friday.

1. The boss can’t wait for Anfield reception

It’ll have been 539 days between a capacity Anfield against Atletico in 2020 and the full house visit of Burnley on Saturday and Klopp cannot wait:

“This place is really special and we are really happy to have it back. Everyone is looking forward to it! I can’t wait to feel this connection again.”

Neither can we, Jurgen!

2. Fabinho has all of Liverpool’s love

On Friday morning the sad news emerged that Fabinho‘s father had passed away and Klopp was eager to keep it a private matter but did say “we are all with him.”

“It is a private situation. He is here and doing what he is able to do. That’s all there is to say. We all feel for him and are with him.

“We gave him and his family our condolences and tried to give him all the warmth and all the love we can.”

You’ll Never Walk Alone, Fabinho.

3. Reds not out for ‘revenge”

The matchup was one to forget last season when Burnley ensured Anfield’s unbeaten league run came to an end at 68 games with a late penalty goal.

And while it was a “strange” game, Klopp is not looking for revenge – just three points.

4. Henderson and Thiago are “much closer”

After playing in a behind-closed-door friendly last weekend, Jordan Henderson and Thiago will give Klopp more decisions to make in midfield for Burnley‘s visit:

“They are much closer. They look fine and now we have to make a decision. They looked really good in the game and it’s up to me to make some decisions.”

And on the captain’s contract situation, there is no new news but it’s “still all good.”

5. Quality not in doubt for Ox and Keita

The pair have experienced rollercoaster careers at the club but both started at Carrow Road and their ability is not questioned by Klopp, it’s just a matter of keeping them on the pitch.

“Very valuable, it’s all about being available. It’s football, without luck in life you are on the wrong side of things and the football train never waits.

“We have to keep them in the best possible shape. Their quality is never in doubt.”