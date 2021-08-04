BURNLEY, ENGLAND - Wednesday, May 19, 2021: Liverpool's goalkeeper Alisson Becker after the FA Premier League match between Burnley FC and Liverpool FC at Turf Moor. Liverpool won 3-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Alisson’s contract a reminder for fans that Liverpool are in “a much stronger place”

Liverpool fans get to enjoy the many talents of Alisson for another SIX years after he signed a new deal with the club, with all parties looking forward to more successful seasons ahead.

The Brazilian has been nothing short of outstanding since he landed at Anfield more than three years ago, with his prowess in goal also coupled with a threat at the other end of the field.

Responsible for countless memorable moments, that Alisson has committed to the club until 2027 ensures there will be plenty more to come in the coming years – we won’t say no to another goal!

He joins Fabinho, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Harvey Elliott and Caoimhin Kelleher in signing a new contract and he is not expected to be the last, with Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson to be next in line.

The deal will take Alisson to the age of 34, meaning he is committing the prime of his career to the Reds and fans could not be happier about it.

These contracts represent Liverpool’s change from a stepping stone to the final destination, no longer is a fake back injury the headline but it is instead that the players are here to stay.

Alisson is a key part of the jigsaw and his continued presence behind the goals provides a formidable foundation of which to build off each and every season.

The investment into the current squad will no doubt reap its rewards and as abovementioned, the club are not finished here.

