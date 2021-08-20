Andy Robertson is winning the fitness battle on his return from an ankle ligament injury and is on course to be available to Jurgen Klopp for the visit of Chelsea next week.

The left-back handed the Reds an early injury blow in the penultimate pre-season friendly and his initial reaction led to a pessimistic outlook for the weeks and months ahead.

However, just 12 days on Robertson was able to join in with first-team training on Friday having made strides earlier in the week by being able to start running once more.

The Athletic‘s James Pearce reports that the Scot is “expected to be available” for Chelsea‘s visit on August 28 as his “rehab has been swift.”

The manager had said the Reds “got lucky” with his injury and his timeline of a return “before or after the international break” looks to be on the earlier side, in a welcome boost.

Robertson missed his first Premier League game since June 21, 2020 — the first game back from lockdown — having been forced to sit out on the win at Norwich, where Kostas Tsimikas was duly handed his first start in the English top-flight.

He will be again absent for the clash against Burnley, but as a key pillar of this Liverpool team, Robertson’s return for Chelsea cannot be understated.

It’s the best outcome Liverpool could have hoped for with ankle ligament injuries often running into months on the sidelines let alone less than 21 days.

A return to fitness prior to the September international break, however, will likely see him available to captain Scotland, where they have three scheduled World Cup qualifying games.