LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, August 28, 2021: Liverpool's captain Jordan Henderson shakes hands with manager Jürgen Klopp as he is substituted during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Fans all say the same thing as Liverpool confirm Jordan Henderson contract

Liverpool began transfer deadline day with the announcement that Jordan Henderson has signed a new four-year contract, which prompted a cynical response from fans.

The Reds are not expected to be busy ahead of Tuesday’s 11pm deadline, aside from a handful of departures, the majority of which are academy youngsters.

But the club provided good news just over 13 hours before the transfer window closes in that Henderson has put pen to paper on a deal that keeps him at Anfield until 2025.

By that point, Henderson will be 35, which ensures he remains a Liverpool player through his peak years – which, he insists, he is just coming into.

Given the nature of modern football and how it is consumed, many supporters’ focus is tuned to transfers more so than the games themselves, which is unlikely to change as the years go by.

It is unsurprising, then, that with Roberto Firmino currently sidelined and the Reds arguably in need of a new midfielder and forward, response to the Henderson announcement was not wholly positive.

Many fans took to Twitter to point out the unfortunate – and certainly deliberate – timing of the news on deadline day:











The overall reaction to Henderson’s contract was mixed, with most fans welcoming the news but others questioning the length of the deal:







It is certainly a difficult situation, as though Henderson’s contract is undoubtedly good news for Liverpool – as he is an excellent captain and a top-class player – there are caveats to consider.

There is still time for new additions on Merseyside, of course, but the announcement of an extended deal for the No. 14 is likely the big reveal out of the way early for deadline day.

