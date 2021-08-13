This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Fans delight at world-class Van Dijk committing ‘pinnacle of career’ to LFC

He’s our centre-half…and he’s signed on for another four years at Anfield, a new deal that will take him to 2025 and fans were thrilled with the news on the eve of the new season.

It’s been a summer of tying down the cornerstones of Jurgen Klopp‘s side, with Virgil van Dijk joining Alisson, Fabinho, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Harvey Elliott in committing their long-term future to Liverpool.

There will undoubtedly be more in the pipeline in what is another nod to the fact that the Reds are no longer a stepping stone but the final destination.

While new signings have been in short supply, Liverpool‘s stance is one that keeps world-class talent at their disposal for the foreseeable future and Van Dijk’s signature is a lucrative one.

The No. 4 was a sorely missed figure last season but is ready to hit the ground running on Saturday, with a start expected for the first time since October 17.

And Reds were delighted following the news of Van Dijk’s commitment to the club being extended to 2025.

It’s another momentous day for the Reds as faith is shown by Van Dijk for the next chapter under Klopp, in which the centre-back will play a significant role in.

A leader, world-class operator and much-adored figure, the Dutchman’s new contract will take him to the age of 34 and considering FSG’s contract policy, it’s a clear indication of how highly he is regarded.

And the good news keeps on coming, with Van Dijk firmly in the running to make his competitive return in Liverpool‘s opening game at Norwich on Saturday.

