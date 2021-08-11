Jurgen Klopp has made it clear the Reds are not simply selling to buy new players because of financial constraints, but because the size of the squad is already at its limit.

So far the only addition has been Ibrahima Konate to Klopp’s squad, but he can realistically be seen as a replacement for Dejan Lovren, a fourth senior centre-back who left a year ago without a direct alternative arriving.

Now, although Klopp acknowledges that change is necessary on occasion to keep improving, it cannot mean new signings for the sake of it – or when there are already solid numbers available in each position.

As a result, Klopp says Liverpool don’t want to add to the squad numbers unless departures take place.

“It is summer and the transfer window is open, then everyone expects some player signings. We will see what happens,” he said to Norway’s TV2.

“You have to make changes from time to time, but then there must be room to do it. We do not want more players. If something happens somewhere, something can happen somewhere else, but it makes no sense to add more players.”

The boss ran through the majority of the squad to make his point, name-checking Harvey Elliott in the group of midfielders and each of Divock Origi, Xherdan Shaqiri and Takumi Minamino – each linked with a move at times this summer – in the forwards.

“Let’s go through the squad. Do you want to buy a new fullback? A new goalkeeper? We already have good players there…I’ve definitely forgotten someone… If you want to buy such players, you have to spend a lot of money. We do not have to do that, because the players are already here.”

Of course, that is merely a different way of framing what has been the case most of the summer anyway: sales first, signings later.

Konate was an exception as one which was in the pipeline for some time, and already he has settled well, but for now it’s a case of waiting for other clubs to make good on their interest in the Reds’ squad players – particularly those on the fringes of Klopp’s plans in attack.

In the meantime, the boss is happy with the quality at his disposal and expects the Reds to be good enough to compete on all fronts even without matching some of their domestic rivals’ enormous spending this summer.

“We are a good football team, that’s all I know. I do not know who will be the best. But some clubs have the opportunity to join it, and we’re going to do ours to join the race for the league title.

“When you see what the other teams are doing on the transfer market, it is clear that they also have big ambitions. But we are still here and should do our best.”