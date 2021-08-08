Liverpool’s business in the transfer window has amounted to just one signing to date but Jurgen Klopp has hinted that movement could be around the corner.

It’s been a quiet transfer window for the Reds with only Ibrahima Konate added to the fold despite the obvious need for a midfielder and forward.

The line has been that Liverpool need to sell to buy but that too has been slow going, with the club needing to be creative to get deals over the line.

But with just over three weeks until the transfer window closes, there is still plenty of time to add to the squad and while Klopp is “happy” with what he has, an eye will still firmly be cast toward the market.

“I’m very happy with the squad. That doesn’t mean we don’t look at the market. But as long as nothing happens, I’m more than happy with the squad I have, more than happy with the players I have,” Klopp explained to LFCTV post-match.

“We have so many things which you can’t sign: you cannot sign pressing, you cannot sign counter-pressing, you cannot sign atmosphere, you cannot sign togetherness, you can’t sign the atmosphere we can create in the stadium, you can’t sign Anfield, you can’t sign our anthem, you can’t sign a lot of things.

“And that’s what we have to use obviously.

“There are different approaches obviously out there and we have no influence on that.

“Our situation is like it is. We have a big squad and there might still something happen until the end of the transfer window but I can’t say anything about that in the moment.”

It’s a typical coy answer that you would expect from Klopp but it is one that hints at movement to come and that additions are being sought especially in the wake of the departure of the reliable Gini Wijnaldum.

Klopp is never one to disclose updates over the club’s transfer dealings but it alludes once again to activity being forthcoming in the market, having explained that he is not blind over the movements of other clubs.