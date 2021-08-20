Jurgen Klopp insists there won’t be updates with “each little step” of the club’s contract negotiations with Liverpool‘s “insane” record-breaker Mohamed Salah.

Salah broke another record in the Reds’ 3-0 victory over Norwich last weekend, becoming the first player to score in five consecutive opening games in Premier League history.

If the Egyptian scores twice against Burnley on Saturday, he will be tied with Thierry Henry as the fourth-fastest to hit 100 goals in the current English top flight, behind only Sergio Aguero, Harry Kane and Alan Shearer.

It is a remarkable feat for Liverpool‘s No. 11, and highlights why they are eager to tie him down to a new four-year contract that would take him beyond his 33rd birthday.

Klopp has given small hints as to the progress of talks over an extension for Jordan Henderson, but insists he won’t be as forthcoming when it comes to Salah.

“I know we changed that obviously a little bit with Hendo, but that doesn’t mean from now on we tell you about each little step we make in any kind of negotiation,” he explained.

“Mo is obviously in a really, really good moment, football-wise, mood-wise, how he behaved from the first day when came back, absolutely great.

“We are all adults, we are all professionals. When there are talks then there are talks, and when there is a decision, we will tell you.

“Until then it’s only important how the parties work together in these things. It’s not about Mo, it’s about in general.

“So that’s perfect, then we don’t have to talk about anything else. The decisive people can talk in the background.

“But with two years left, you can imagine that there are talks. That’s it.”

Salah is a player driven by success and broken records are certainly a marker of this as a striker, with it put to Klopp that if he stays at Anfield for the rest of his career he could break into Liverpool‘s top five goalscorers of all time.

“Mo is aware of all these things. Breaking records is great, and the records he broke already are absolutely insane,” the manager continued.

“I obviously didn’t know last week when he scored the goal that he’s now the first player in the history of the Premier League to score in the first game in five consecutive seasons.

“There’s a reason why nobody did it, it’s really difficult!

“He did it, and if there are any records out there, he will know about it.

“He doesn’t have to change style, he can just play his football, and when he plays his football and works as hard as he’s doing, then he will come into a situation where he can score.

“I think he can set records with his assists as well, so just being around the goal situations – that’s Mo Salah.

“But I never told him that he can be the, or one of the one, two, three biggest Liverpool legends ever.

“Because that’s nothing you go for; records, yes, but becoming a legend, people will judge you like that after your career probably.

“He’s in a good mood, and hopefully that can stay like this.”