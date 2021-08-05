Liverpool take on Bologna in two 60-minute friendlies in Evian this afternoon, with This Is Anfield here to bring you the latest from the unique pre-season double-header.

Kickoff at the Camille Fournier Stadium is 3pm (BST), with the second friendly to begin at 5pm (BST).

Today's blog is run by Jack Lusby

Teams

Liverpool: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Milner, Elliott, Keita; Salah, Mane, Jota

Subs: Karius, Pitaluga, R.Williams, Beck, Woodburn

