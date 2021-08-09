Liverpool finish their pre-season preparations with a final friendly of the summer against Spanish side Osasuna. We’re live from Anfield to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at Anfield is 7pm (BST).

Get involved by Tweeting us @thisisanfield and in the comments below.

Teams

Liverpool: Kelleher; N.Williams, Gomez, Konate, Tsimikas; Fabinho, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones; Gordon, Minamino, Firmino

Subs: Karius, H.Davies, B.Davies, R.Williams, Beck, Bradley, Henderson, Thiago, Clarkson, Woodburn, Cain, Origi

Our coverage updates automatically below: