Liverpool finish their pre-season preparations with a final friendly of the summer against Spanish side Osasuna. We’re live from Anfield to bring you the latest.
Kickoff at Anfield is 7pm (BST).
Get involved by Tweeting us @thisisanfield and in the comments below.
Teams
Liverpool: Kelleher; N.Williams, Gomez, Konate, Tsimikas; Fabinho, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones; Gordon, Minamino, Firmino
Subs: Karius, H.Davies, B.Davies, R.Williams, Beck, Bradley, Henderson, Thiago, Clarkson, Woodburn, Cain, Origi
Our coverage updates automatically below:
Fan Comments