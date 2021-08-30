A FIFA report on transfers in the last decade has detailed how Liverpool are the 15th-highest spenders in Europe, with Man City far out at the top.

The overall worldwide transfers list is dominated by European clubs, with all 30 from Europe and 12 of those from the Premier League.

According to FIFA, Liverpool have made 78 incoming transfers in the last decade, with the total amount spent placing them 15th in the spending table.

At the top are City, having signed 130 players, with Chelsea in second, Man United seventh, Arsenal eighth and Tottenham tenth.

Liverpool, then, have spent the sixth-most in the Premier League in the last decade.

The report is timely, released the day before the summer transfer window closes and the same day that reports claim Liverpool‘s sporting director Michael Edwards is to leave.

Some Liverpool supporters are becoming increasingly anxious about the lack of spending especially this summer, with only Ibrahima Konate arriving, and Gini Wijnaldum, Xherdan Shaqiri and a host of loaned players departing permanently.

Indeed, Liverpool‘s ‘net spend’ this summer is around £12 million in profit.

What’s not surprising is that it is City – and indeed Chelsea – who top the list of spenders, buying their way to success.

FIFA detail that Liverpool have been involved in 127 outgoing international deals, either permanent sales or loan deals, with 82 loan deals and 45 transfers.

On the international transfers, Philippe Coutinho‘s move to Barcelona is ranked as the third-highest of the last decade, with Luis Suarez’s move also to the Nou Camp the 13th-highest.

On the top 70 highest international transfers, Alisson, Naby Keita, Fabinho and Mohamed Salah‘s moves to Anfield feature.

On the incoming transfer fees received, Liverpool rank 18th, with Portuguese clubs Benfica and Sporting topping the list.

The Libson duo have the highest net balance from transfer fees in the past decade, with Porto, Ajax and Lyon rounding the top five to show the biggest clubs who turn around talent for profit.

On the loans list, Liverpool have made 82 loan deals, while Man City have made a staggering 232 and Chelsea 207. Swansea are fifth with 146 loans!