Liverpool fans hail Harvey Elliott but bemoan injury to Robbo

Liverpool drew 1-1 with Atheltic Club on Sunday afternoon, with Harvey Elliott shining but Andy Robertson suffering a worrying injury.

Liverpool 1-1 Athletic Club

Pre-season friendly, Anfield

August 8, 2021

Goals: Jota 13′; Berenguer 53′

The Reds made an emotional return to Anfield in front of an almost 40,000-strong crowd, in their penultimate pre-season friendly of the summer.

After a delayed kickoff due to ticketing issues, Jurgen Klopp‘s side looked full of attacking verve and energy, with Diogo Jota firing them in front in the first half.

Robertson suffered a potentially serious ankle injury just before half-time, however, in an incident that dampened the afternoon a little.

Alex Berenguer tapped home to earn Bilbao what was an undeserved draw after the break, as Liverpool fell away a little in the second half.

Here’s how some Reds supporters reacted to the game on social media.

Robertson’s injury was an obvious concern…

My heart really can’t take another season of injuries here. — Leanne Prescott (@_lfcleanne) August 8, 2021

Shit, Robbo. Doesn't look good — John O'Sullivan (@NotoriousJOS) August 8, 2021

What's that – a Liverpool defender is injured? THE PREMIER LEAGUE IS BACK BABY! — Sachin Nakrani (@SachinNakrani) August 8, 2021

That Andy Robertson injury doesn't look too grand, does it? — Paul Grech (@paul_grech) August 8, 2021

Tell me he’s alright — forzathereds (@forzathereds) August 8, 2021

Elliott was a strong Man of the Match contender…

Elliott is a starter for this Liverpool. — Robert G (@RobGutmann) August 8, 2021

Elliott is the one. Special player, — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) August 8, 2021

Harvey Elliott 10/1 to go to the World Cup. Seen worse bets. — Phil Blundell (@PhilBlundell) August 8, 2021

Harvey Elliott is a special talent. So much ability and such an intelligent young player. He’s certainly delivered with his pre-season mission to force his way into Klopp’s plans for 2021-22. — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) August 8, 2021

He’s going to be a very special player. pic.twitter.com/5ZpY5hkPQI — Scouser Chris (@ScouserChrisLFC) August 8, 2021

How good is Harvey Elliott going to be? 18 years old. As much as shiny new players are exciting who could we bring in with a higher ceiling? Sometimes the next superstar is right under your nose. He can be a huge player for #LFC this season and £100m player in the making. — Si Steers (@sisteers) August 8, 2021

Some were delighted that Virgil van Dijk picked up more valuable playing time…

It’s not just Virgil Van Dijk’s presence in defence that’s been a huge miss, but his long-raking 70-yard passes that cut open teams at will. Liverpool really struggled without those last season. A significant aspect of their game, and a unique one to have. #LFC — #AnthonyScouts ???????? (@antzhumbleent) August 8, 2021

Virgil has had 20 / 40 / 70 mins, next one is vs Norwich and it’s the full 90 — ??? (@PassLikeThiago) August 8, 2021

Reckon Van Dijk starts at Norwich. Klopp looking to integrate him asap. — Steve McVeigh (@Boxingscience1) August 8, 2021

Van Dijk’s passing is unreal ? — Sam Evans (@Samboevans) August 8, 2021

The sight of fans back inside Anfield was heartwarming…

Good pre-season game to watch that but I’m just happy to be seeing VVD and the fans back at Anfield?? — ???????? (@__KingKlopp) August 8, 2021

Hearing the Anfield crowd at this level again is making me a little emotional — Jude (@judeblay) August 8, 2021

This anfield atmosphere ? — cat ???? (@lfccxt) August 8, 2021

