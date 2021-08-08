LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, August 8, 2021: Liverpool's Harvey Elliott during a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and Athletic Club de Bilbao at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Fan Reactions  •  

Liverpool fans hail Harvey Elliott but bemoan injury to Robbo

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Liverpool drew 1-1 with Atheltic Club on Sunday afternoon, with Harvey Elliott shining but Andy Robertson suffering a worrying injury.

Liverpool 1-1 Athletic Club

Pre-season friendly, Anfield
August 8, 2021

Goals: Jota 13′; Berenguer 53′

The Reds made an emotional return to Anfield in front of an almost 40,000-strong crowd, in their penultimate pre-season friendly of the summer.

After a delayed kickoff due to ticketing issues, Jurgen Klopp‘s side looked full of attacking verve and energy, with Diogo Jota firing them in front in the first half.

Robertson suffered a potentially serious ankle injury just before half-time, however, in an incident that dampened the afternoon a little.

Alex Berenguer tapped home to earn Bilbao what was an undeserved draw after the break, as Liverpool fell away a little in the second half.

Here’s how some Reds supporters reacted to the game on social media.

 

Robertson’s injury was an obvious concern…

 

Elliott was a strong Man of the Match contender…

 

Some were delighted that Virgil van Dijk picked up more valuable playing time…

 

The sight of fans back inside Anfield was heartwarming…

Let us know your thoughts on the game in the comments section.

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

Support our independent Liverpool FC content and go advert-free with This Is Anfield Premium.

Already a subscriber? Log in here