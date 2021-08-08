Liverpool fans hail Harvey Elliott but bemoan injury to Robbo

Liverpool drew 1-1 with Atheltic Club on Sunday afternoon, with Harvey Elliott shining but Andy Robertson suffering a worrying injury.
Liverpool 1-1 Athletic Club
Pre-season friendly, Anfield
August 8, 2021
Goals: Jota 13′; Berenguer 53′
The Reds made an emotional return to Anfield in front of an almost 40,000-strong crowd, in their penultimate pre-season friendly of the summer.
After a delayed kickoff due to ticketing issues, Jurgen Klopp‘s side looked full of attacking verve and energy, with Diogo Jota firing them in front in the first half.
Robertson suffered a potentially serious ankle injury just before half-time, however, in an incident that dampened the afternoon a little.
Alex Berenguer tapped home to earn Bilbao what was an undeserved draw after the break, as Liverpool fell away a little in the second half.
Here’s how some Reds supporters reacted to the game on social media.
Robertson’s injury was an obvious concern…
My heart really can’t take another season of injuries here.
— Leanne Prescott (@_lfcleanne) August 8, 2021
Shit, Robbo. Doesn't look good
— John O'Sullivan (@NotoriousJOS) August 8, 2021
Same Jurgen, same… ? pic.twitter.com/yXRStYWttM
— The Redmen TV (@TheRedmenTV) August 8, 2021
What's that – a Liverpool defender is injured?
THE PREMIER LEAGUE IS BACK BABY!
— Sachin Nakrani (@SachinNakrani) August 8, 2021
That Andy Robertson injury doesn't look too grand, does it?
— Paul Grech (@paul_grech) August 8, 2021
Tell me he’s alright
— forzathereds (@forzathereds) August 8, 2021
Elliott was a strong Man of the Match contender…
Elliott is a starter for this Liverpool.
— Robert G (@RobGutmann) August 8, 2021
Elliott is the one. Special player,
— Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) August 8, 2021
Harvey Elliott 10/1 to go to the World Cup. Seen worse bets.
— Phil Blundell (@PhilBlundell) August 8, 2021
Harvey Elliott is a special talent. So much ability and such an intelligent young player. He’s certainly delivered with his pre-season mission to force his way into Klopp’s plans for 2021-22.
— James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) August 8, 2021
He’s going to be a very special player. pic.twitter.com/5ZpY5hkPQI
— Scouser Chris (@ScouserChrisLFC) August 8, 2021
How good is Harvey Elliott going to be? 18 years old. As much as shiny new players are exciting who could we bring in with a higher ceiling? Sometimes the next superstar is right under your nose. He can be a huge player for #LFC this season and £100m player in the making.
— Si Steers (@sisteers) August 8, 2021
Some were delighted that Virgil van Dijk picked up more valuable playing time…
It’s not just Virgil Van Dijk’s presence in defence that’s been a huge miss, but his long-raking 70-yard passes that cut open teams at will. Liverpool really struggled without those last season. A significant aspect of their game, and a unique one to have. #LFC
— #AnthonyScouts ???????? (@antzhumbleent) August 8, 2021
Virgil has had 20 / 40 / 70 mins, next one is vs Norwich and it’s the full 90
— ??? (@PassLikeThiago) August 8, 2021
Reckon Van Dijk starts at Norwich. Klopp looking to integrate him asap.
— Steve McVeigh (@Boxingscience1) August 8, 2021
Van Dijk’s passing is unreal ?
— Sam Evans (@Samboevans) August 8, 2021
The sight of fans back inside Anfield was heartwarming…
Good pre-season game to watch that but I’m just happy to be seeing VVD and the fans back at Anfield??
— ???????? (@__KingKlopp) August 8, 2021
Hearing the Anfield crowd at this level again is making me a little emotional
— Jude (@judeblay) August 8, 2021
I'm home pic.twitter.com/dfZwuIVSnd
— Jeff Goulding (@ShanklysBoys1) August 8, 2021
This anfield atmosphere ?
— cat ???? (@lfccxt) August 8, 2021
