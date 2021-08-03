LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, May 23, 2021: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah looks dejected after missing a chance during the final FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Crystal Palace FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 2-0 and finished 3rd in the table. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Liverpool ready to break their record with new Mohamed Salah contract

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Mohamed Salah has been nothing short of world-class since he arrived at Liverpool four years ago, now the club are primed to push their ceiling to reward the No. 11.

Contract talks for Liverpool have largely centred on signatures already at the club this summer rather than acquiring new ones, with a flurry of contract extensions in the works.

Trent Alexander-Arnold rightly became one of the club’s top earners last week after agreeing to a new four-year deal, with at least seven first-team regulars reported to be next in line for new deals.

One of those names is Salah, whose current contract runs until 2023 which would take him to 31 years of age. But the Reds are ready to invest funds in his long-term future.

That is according to the Liverpool Echo, who states that the club are “eager to reward” Salah with a contract that “will make him the highest-paid player in the club’s history.”

It would take him well beyond the £200,000-a-week figure and represent his standing in Jurgen Klopp‘s side, one that has seen him break record after record, season after season.

INNSBRUCK, AUSTRIA - Thursday, July 29, 2021: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp (L) and Mohamed Salah during a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and Hertha BSC at the Tivoli Stadion. Liverpool lost 4-3. (Pic by Jürgen Faichter/Propaganda)

It is a position Virgil van Dijk also finds himself in as the Reds look to both reward and keep hold of their key pillars, with the wage bill to grow significantly by the day.

For Salah, the signing of a new contract would put to bed consistent speculation over an Anfield departure – that the No. 11 himself has been guilty of adding fuel to the fire of.

The 29-year-old has flirted with the Spanish press and insisted the ball was in Liverpool’s court as to a new deal, but his commitment to the team has never been under question.

“We are together every day and I know how much Mo is committed to this team and club…I was never in doubt for his love for his teammates or club, not for one second,” Klopp said back in May.

And after 125 goals in 203 games to see him sit 12th in the club’s all-time goalscorers list, among countless other achievements, there could be no questioning his standing as a record earner for Liverpool having already long topped the wage list.

Alisson, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Andy Robertson and Sadio Mane are also expected to be in line for new deals.

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

Support our independent Liverpool FC content and go advert-free with This Is Anfield Premium.

Already a subscriber? Log in here