After muted fears that Jordan Henderson could leave Liverpool as early as this summer, the captain has now reached an agreement in principle over a new contract.

It was claimed a month ago that Henderson was considering his future at Anfield after initial talks over a new deal with the Reds came to an abrupt end.

The perception was that the midfielder was weighing up his other options with Liverpool reluctant to offer a lengthy extension to a player who is already 31 – and whose current deal takes him to 33.

Atletico Madrid, Juventus and PSG were touted as interested parties, and Henderson’s late return to pre-season training was held up as a possible indicator of his situation.

That was confounded, of course, and Jurgen Klopp explained in his pre-Norwich press conference that “we will sort it,” revealing his desire to keep his No. 14 beyond 2023.

Now, The Athletic‘s David Ornstein reports that there has been a breakthrough in negotiations and Henderson’s representatives have agreed a new three-year contract in principle.

The player is yet to sign the extension, which would also include an option of a fourth year dependent on appearances in the final season of his initial deal, but that is believed to be a formality.

Henderson would, then, stay with Liverpool until at least 2024 and possibly into 2025, the latter of which would see him beyond his 35th birthday.

It follows a similar extension for Virgil van Dijk, who put pen to paper on a contract that ties him to Merseyside until 2025, when he will be 34, with those within the club confident he can remain at the top level into his mid-30s.

The importance of Henderson prolonging his stay at Anfield cannot be understated, with the England international an invaluable presence on and off the pitch.

This news can only be regarded as a boost for Liverpool, then, and hopefully an official announcement is not far away.