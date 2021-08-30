Liverpool have announced that robust left-back James Norris has signed new long-term, with the young Scouser holding the title of the fourth-youngest player to have played for the club.

The 18-year-old has been a reliable figure in the academy setup, rising up the ranks since joining at under-9 level to now plying his trade with Barry Lewtas and the U23s.

Norris already has one Liverpool appearance to his name having come off the bench in the youth team that played in the senior fixture at Aston Villa in the League Cup back in 2019.

In doing so, the full-back became the fourth-youngest Red to play his first game for the club at 16 years, eight months and 13 days.

In the years since Norris has impressed as a hard-nosed defender with the versatility to play through midfield and in the mould of the first-team, is more than capable of having an influence in the final third.

A left-back by trade, Norris is one another one to watch in the position with Owen Beck having also risen to the fore over the summer after spending pre-season with Jurgen Klopp and co.

Last season, Norris made 21 appearances for the U18s, which included a place in the FA Youth Cup final defeat, where he ended the campaign with three goals and seven assists.

Norris has also regularly been called upon by England’s youth teams and will represent the U19s in September after his latest call-up.

The 18-year-old joins a long list of youngsters having agreed to new terms or signing their first professional deal over the summer, following on from the likes of Conor Bradley, Melkamu Frauendorf, Mateusz Musialowski, Owen Beck, Harvey Davies and Oakley Cannonier.