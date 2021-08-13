This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

New signings ‘unlikely’ without duo exit & latest Norwich team news – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool start the 2021/22 season tomorrow! Bring it on. In the meantime, don’t expect a flurry of transfer activity in the coming weeks at Anfield!

 

No move for Neuhaus…or anyone else?!

Remember all the talk of the Reds signing Florian Neuhaus from Borussia Monchengladbach earlier this summer?

If you hadn’t already guessed, that’s now off the table.

The midfielder has been told he has to stay this year and play a part in getting ‘Gladbach into the Champions League – and in any case, journalist Florian Plettenburg says, Liverpool never made an offer.

Interest from Jurgen Klopp was there, but no bids were forthcoming.

Moreover, James Pearce of the Athletic says that unless both Origi and Shaqiri are sold, the Reds won’t sign a forward this summer, either, as they have no space in the squad.

“As things stand further signings are unlikely. If Shaqiri goes I wouldn’t expect him to be replaced as Elliott is viewed as being able to fill that gap. If Shaqiri and Origi were both sold then I think they would look to add an attacker,” he said.

 

Norwich vs Liverpool build-up and team news

INNSBRUCK, AUSTRIA - Thursday, July 29, 2021: Liverpool's captain Virgil van Dijk makes his return from a long injury lay off as a substitute during a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and Hertha BSC at the Tivoli Stadion. Liverpool lost 4-3. (Pic by Jürgen Faichter/Propaganda)

 

Latest Liverpool FC news

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Monday, August 9, 2021: Liverpool's captain Roberto Firmino celebrates after scoring the second goal during a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and Club Atlético Osasuna at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Latest transfer chat elsewhere

LONDON, ENGLAND - Saturday, April 3, 2021: Arsenal's Martin Ødegaard during the FA Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Liverpool FC at the Emirates Stadium. Liverpool won 3-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Pau Torres has taken one look at Spurs, snorted in derision and told them no thanks after a €50m bid was made for the Villarreal defender

 

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Yep, “imagine” European nights is exactly what you’ll have to do!

Tonight’s late fixtures bring back real football! League football! Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bayern at 7:30 in the Bundesliga, and Brentford vs Arsenal at 8 in the Prem.

 

