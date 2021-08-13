New signings ‘unlikely’ without duo exit & latest Norwich team news – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool start the 2021/22 season tomorrow! Bring it on. In the meantime, don’t expect a flurry of transfer activity in the coming weeks at Anfield!

No move for Neuhaus…or anyone else?!

Remember all the talk of the Reds signing Florian Neuhaus from Borussia Monchengladbach earlier this summer?

If you hadn’t already guessed, that’s now off the table.

The midfielder has been told he has to stay this year and play a part in getting ‘Gladbach into the Champions League – and in any case, journalist Florian Plettenburg says, Liverpool never made an offer.

Interest from Jurgen Klopp was there, but no bids were forthcoming.

Moreover, James Pearce of the Athletic says that unless both Origi and Shaqiri are sold, the Reds won’t sign a forward this summer, either, as they have no space in the squad.

“As things stand further signings are unlikely. If Shaqiri goes I wouldn’t expect him to be replaced as Elliott is viewed as being able to fill that gap. If Shaqiri and Origi were both sold then I think they would look to add an attacker,” he said.

Norwich vs Liverpool build-up and team news

Jurgen Klopp says the big Dutch defender is also ready for a full 90 minutes if needed, though Liverpool finally have options at centre-back

Diogo Jota is perhaps the other big selection dilemma the boss is facing for the trip to Carrow Road

Latest Liverpool FC news

Few faces around English football’s media seem to be expecting big things from the Reds this year – some don’t even have us in their top four predictions

The Reds’ Brazilian contingent could face missing a post-internationals game for the Reds because of quarantine restrictions when rejoining the squad

Latest transfer chat elsewhere

Pau Torres has taken one look at Spurs, snorted in derision and told them no thanks after a €50m bid was made for the Villarreal defender

Martin Odegaard could be set for an Arsenal return after being left off Real Madrid’s squad list and speaking to Mikel Arteta

Mikel Damsgaard is on the wishlist for Leeds after impressing for Sampdoria and Denmark

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Yep, “imagine” European nights is exactly what you’ll have to do!

Don’t know the meaning of loosing ? pic.twitter.com/7xRCd60jjE — Block 305 (@scousehawkeye) August 13, 2021

Tonight’s late fixtures bring back real football! League football! Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bayern at 7:30 in the Bundesliga, and Brentford vs Arsenal at 8 in the Prem.