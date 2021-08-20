This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Shaqiri exit doubts & Klopp’s challenge to Reds duo – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool are back at Anfield tomorrow! It has been a long week of waiting after the opening day win, but we’re almost there.

 

Transfer corner

As you might expect, not a whole lot going on in the market in terms of incoming deals for Jurgen Klopp‘s squad – but that doesn’t mean no transfer news at all.

Ben Woodburn remains on the cusp of a loan move to Hearts, despite earlier stories suggesting he’d stay for the season. A strong summer simply must be followed up by a campaign where he proves his worth this time, for his own sake.

LFC Women are gearing up for a more sustained assault on a promotion bid from the Championship, with Charlotte Wardlaw becoming the eighth signing of the summer – a loan deal from Chelsea, this time.

And finally, there’s no real movement on Xherdan Shaqiri‘s exit, with French outlet Le Progres reporting there is a “significant” gap between what Lyon want to pay and what Liverpool are demanding as a fee.

 

Reds vs Burnley build-up

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Monday, August 9, 2021: Liverpool's captain Jordan Henderson applauds the supporters after a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and Club Atlético Osasuna at Anfield. Liverpool won 3-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Need to know: Here are nine key details before the Clarets visit Anfield
  • Voice of Anfield: George Sephton whets the appetite for our Anfield return after 529 days without the Kop being packed out
  • Lineup predictions: Team news, the likely midfield rearrangement and Henderson’s return for the Reds

 

Latest Liverpool FC news

NORWICH, ENGLAND - Saturday, August 14, 2021: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp during the pre-match warm-up before the FA Premier League match between Norwich City FC and Liverpool FC at Carrow Road. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Latest transfer chat elsewhere

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, November 10, 2019: Manchester City's Bernardo Silva (R) and Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester City FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Bernardo Silva wants to leave Man City, but he’s not so desperate to do so that he’s keen to be included in a part-exchange for Harry Kane and move to the Tottenham Circus
  • Darwin Nunez is on Brighton’s radar for £25m as they finally decide that a player who can finish chances is a worthwhile investment

 

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Tonight you’ve got AFC Liverpool vs Bootle in the FA Cup if you want to stay local. Leipzig vs Stuttgart if a continental evening is more your thing.

 

Fan Comments

