Shaqiri exit doubts & Klopp’s challenge to Reds duo – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool are back at Anfield tomorrow! It has been a long week of waiting after the opening day win, but we’re almost there.

Transfer corner

As you might expect, not a whole lot going on in the market in terms of incoming deals for Jurgen Klopp‘s squad – but that doesn’t mean no transfer news at all.

Ben Woodburn remains on the cusp of a loan move to Hearts, despite earlier stories suggesting he’d stay for the season. A strong summer simply must be followed up by a campaign where he proves his worth this time, for his own sake.

LFC Women are gearing up for a more sustained assault on a promotion bid from the Championship, with Charlotte Wardlaw becoming the eighth signing of the summer – a loan deal from Chelsea, this time.

And finally, there’s no real movement on Xherdan Shaqiri‘s exit, with French outlet Le Progres reporting there is a “significant” gap between what Lyon want to pay and what Liverpool are demanding as a fee.

Reds vs Burnley build-up

Need to know: Here are nine key details before the Clarets visit Anfield

Voice of Anfield: George Sephton whets the appetite for our Anfield return after 529 days without the Kop being packed out

Lineup predictions: Team news, the likely midfield rearrangement and Henderson’s return for the Reds

Latest Liverpool FC news

Jurgen Klopp has urged Ox and Naby to really seize their chances in the team, with two team-mates on the verge of a first-team return

And the manager has offered condolences to Fabinho from the entire club, after the sad passing of his father

Meanwhile the transition of blue to formerly-red continues, with Andy Lonergan joining Rafa Benitez’s squad

Latest transfer chat elsewhere

Amad Diallo could leave Man United for Sheffield United on loan after Sancho’s summer arrival, as he wants to play with Ben Davies and see if he’s a real footballer

Bernardo Silva wants to leave Man City, but he’s not so desperate to do so that he’s keen to be included in a part-exchange for Harry Kane and move to the Tottenham Circus

Darwin Nunez is on Brighton’s radar for £25m as they finally decide that a player who can finish chances is a worthwhile investment

Tweet of the day and match of the night

A lot of talk this week about Romelu Lukaku being the 'final piece in Chelsea's jigsaw'. Got me thinking about other footballing final jigsaw pieces and none spring to mind quite like this one: pic.twitter.com/pyOksUsAbY — Sachin Nakrani (@SachinNakrani) August 20, 2021

Tonight you’ve got AFC Liverpool vs Bootle in the FA Cup if you want to stay local. Leipzig vs Stuttgart if a continental evening is more your thing.