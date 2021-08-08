Jurgen Klopp’s side are to get a taste of what is to come in front of an Anfield crowd in their tens of thousands in the penultimate pre-season friendly against Athletic Club.

Liverpool are back from their training camp in Austria and France and welcome LaLiga’s Athletic Club in the first of two Anfield friendlies over the course of two days.

The Reds’ schedule to date has seen them lose just one of their six pre-season fixtures, against Hertha Berlin, but the focus on fitness and match sharpness remains today.

Expect to see more of Klopp’s side pushed toward the 90-minute mark with just six days until the season opener, with the XI offering a hint at what we may see at Carrow Road.

And Klopp’s selection also reflects the fact that there is another matchup against Osasuna to come on Monday night.

An exciting afternoon is in store as the players and fans are reunited under the same roof with the biggest crowd since March 2020, with Virgil van Dijk a notable starter in a side that is a big nod to the opener at Norwich.

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Milner, Keita, Elliott, Mane, Salah, Jota.

Substitutes: Karius, Pitaluga, R. Williams, Gordon, Woodburn, Beck, Cain, Morton, Bradley, Koumetio.