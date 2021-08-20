While Liverpool‘s first-team focus will be on picking up another three points in the Premier League, the academy sides have two huge fixtures to come this weekend.

The Reds are back in front of a full Anfield on Saturday afternoon as Burnley visit in the second game of the season, with Jurgen Klopp‘s side looking for another victory.

Theirs will not be the first kickoff of the weekend, though, as Marc Bridge-Wilkinson’s under-18s are in action from 11.30am (BST).

Man United are hosts for the U18 Premier League clash, which could be an entertaining one following Liverpool‘s 5-3 win over Stoke in their season opener.

Melkamu Frauendorf, James Balagizi, Oakley Cannonier (two) and Lee Jonas got the goals that day, with midfielder Luca Stephenson among those to impress while Josh Davidson, Wellity Omoruyi and Iwan Roberts made their debuts.

The likes of Stephenson, Frauendorf and Balagizi are senior players within Bridge-Wilkinson’s youth side now, and should be looking to make inroads at under-23 level this season too.

Even for the U18s, the northwest derby is often a high-intensity affair, with a seven-goal thriller in each of the past two seasons, and it should be a fierce contest at Carrington.

Two days later, and the U23s head to Haig Avenue for the first Merseyside derby of the season, and it could see a host of familiar faces involved in Monday’s 7pm kickoff (BST).

Mateusz Musialowski led the line for Barry Lewtas’ youngsters in their opening 0-0 draw with Man City, with the 17-year-old being fast-tracked after his pre-season call-up to the senior squad.

He could be joined in the attack by Kaide Gordon this time around, as the teenager is spending his time between the age groups at Kirkby having caught Klopp’s eye.

Conor Bradley, Billy Koumetio, Tyler Morton and Jake Cain are among those who could also feature in a fixture that has brought nine goals in its last five iterations.

Earlier this month, U23s coach Lewtas explained that “there is obviously a plan” for Gordon after his breakthrough with the senior side.

“In terms of him being young, it is hard when lads break in and people get excited, and rightly so,” he said.

“But he is a young boy at the moment. He came and watched the U18s yesterday and he pops backwards and forwards.”

If Gordon is given a chance to impress against Everton he will be eager to take it, with numbers in front of goal one of the most telling signs a young player to capable of stepping up.