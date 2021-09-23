After a high-profile summer transfer window that saw Liverpool among the quietest with only one first-team signing, a number of former Reds have settled at new clubs.

Ibrahima Konate was the sole new addition at Anfield this summer, while six players were sold, seven were released and 12 were sent out on loan.

With the club’s recruitment team facing a reshuffle with the possible departure of sporting director Michael Edwards, it could be that there is a shift on the horizon for the Reds.

Beyond Liverpool, there were a number of big-money deals agreed across the Premier League, including Jack Grealish’s £100 million move to Man City, Romelu Lukaku’s £97.5 million return to Chelsea and Jadon Sancho’s £73 million switch to Man United.

Cristiano Ronaldo returned to United from Juventus, while Raphael Varane (£41m), Martin Odegaard (£34m), Leon Bailey (£30m) and Patson Daka (£23m) were among the other high-profile imports.

But what of those who previously represented Liverpool and have found themselves on the move this summer?

The most notable is Danny Ings, who made a surprise £30 million move from Southampton to Aston Villa – earning the Reds a £2 million fee as part of his sell-on clause.

Mario Balotelli has joined the 10th club of his senior career with Adana Demirspor in Turkey, and has already courted controversy after punching one of his team-mates in reaction to his substitution.

Four senior centre-backs have earned moves, with Ragnar Klavan back in Estonia with Paide Linnameeskond, Martin Skrtel heading to Spartak Trnava, Mamadou Sakho returning to France with Montpellier and Steven Caulker swapping Alanyaspor for Fenerbahce.

Victor Moses has finally left Chelsea – who he joined Liverpool on loan from in 2013 – after nine years as he settles at Spartak Moscow.

Veteran goalkeepers Brad Jones (Perth Glory) and Andy Lonergan (Everton) have found new clubs, while Jon Flanagan has joined Daniel Agger’s new venture in Denmark with HB Koge.

Former academy players to have moved include Dan Atherton (Warrington Town), Corey Whelan (Carlisle), Joe Maguire (Tranmere), Sam Hart (Oldham), Samed Yesil (DJK St. Tonis) and Dani Pacheco (Aris Limassol).

Ozan Kabak agreed another loan move as he swapped Schalke for Norwich, with Tiago Ilori heading to Boavista for 2021/22, Herbie Kane joining Karl Robinson’s Oxford United temporarily and Adam Phillips joining Morecambe on a season-long deal.

Meanwhile, Andy Carroll, Jordon Ibe and Andre Wisdom are among those to have been released from their contracts but are yet to find new homes.