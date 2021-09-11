The ninth memorial golf day in honour of the late Anne Williams, who valiantly campaigned for justice after the Hillsborough disaster, is to take place next week and will raise valuable funds for charity.

Williams lost her son Kevin to the tragedy in Sheffield in 1989 and was a courageous campaigner as she dedicated her life to challenging the verdict and evidence of the inquest.

She would earn the nickname of the Iron Lady in her tireless fight for justice for the 97, before passing away following a battle with cancer in 2013, three years before the 97 were deemed to have been unlawfully killed.

And in her memory, the annual memorial golf day is to return for the ninth time after the pandemic postponed the event last year.

It is to take place at Huyton and Prescot Golf Club on Friday, September 17, with Liverpool Sunflower chosen as this year’s charity.

It continues on the fine tradition of raising valuable funds for local charities, and Liverpool Sunflowers provides a range of support services to help people following a diagnosis of cancer, or other life-changing illnesses.

Over 70 golfers will compete on the day for a variety of prizes on a day that honours the memory of Williams.

“The event goes from strength to strength and has surpassed all expectations again this year, we’re really looking forward to another brilliant day and night in memory of a truly special lady,” Ste Martin, part of the organising team told the Liverpool Echo.

The goal of raising £1,000 for Liverpool Sunflowers has already been reached, but there is still plenty of time to see the figure grow for an incredible cause.

* You can donate to the annual golf day and raise funds for Liverpool Sunflowers here.