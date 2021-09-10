Fabinho explains frustration of being in “middle of dispute” with Brazil

Fabinho finds himself in the “middle of the dispute” with the Brazil national team and it’s a conflicting position to be in for a player who wants to play for both his club and country.

As of Friday morning, it is not yet known whether the Premier League‘s Brazilian contingent will be barred from playing for five days following their absence in the September break.

With a 10-day quarantine having been required on their return with no exemption from the UK government, Liverpool and their counterparts blocked the call ups to trigger Brazil into action.

Now, the players are the ones in the firing line once more as those in suits battle it out over a decision, leaving Fabinho and his compatriots in the dark and firmly in the middle.

The hope is a solution can be agreed so a similar battle does not ensue in October and November, but it has left Fabinho conflicted as he understands the stance from both Liverpool and Brazil.

“It’s a difficult situation, because we want to defend our country, we want to play for the Brazilian team,” Fabinho told ESPN Brasil, as translated by Sport Witness.

“But I don’t think it’s just between the club and national team. It’s a government rule, I don’t think the English FA could change that, I think. I believe that FIFA would not be able to change either, neither Conmebol nor the CBF.

“We players are in the middle of this kind of dispute, right, without much to do. Because it was a Premier League decision not to release us.

“And on the one hand, we even understand, because on the way back I would have to stay 10 days in a hotel. Maybe lose three games. And 10 days is enough for you to lose a game rhythm. So it’s hard.

“But we also understand the side of the national team, that the national team cannot have nine players. Nine players, that’s a lot of players.

“So we stay in the middle of this dispute hoping that there is really a solution.”

Alisson is, of course, in the same boat, while Roberto Firmino is out injured, and could yet also be made to miss the trip to Leeds on Sunday with no clear directive yet to be confirmed.

“I still don’t know if I’ll be able to play, there’s this punishment from FIFA. But if they are giving punishment, let them also bring us some solution, because we are waiting for this solution,” Fabinho continued.

“We want to go to Brazil, we want to defend the Brazilian team. And we really hope that there’s a solution so that we can go back and forth without any problems.”