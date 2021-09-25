Chaotic was the word to define Liverpool‘s 3-3 draw with Brentford with sloppy defending and missed chances making for a frustrating point after twice relinquishing the lead.

Brentford 3-3 Liverpool

Premier League (6), Brentford Community Stadium

September 25, 2021

Goals: Pinnock 27’, Janelt 63’, Wissa 82’; Jota 31’, Salah 54’, Jones 67’

The Reds made an away trip to Brentford for the first time in 38 years and to say it was a lively contest would be an understatement.

Liverpool were made to pay for their sloppiness early on as Ethan Pinnock opened the scoring at the back post and Diogo Jota replied in kind with a close-range header between Brentford’s towering centre-backs.

The Reds, or this case Yellows, were left to thank VAR intervention as Mohamed Salah would be awarded a goal that would make him Liverpool’s outright 10th top goalscorer of all time.

Two goals would then come in quick succession with Liverpool’s defence coming unstuck to allow Brentford to level the scores before Curtis Jones’s thunderous strike restored the lead.

The defence would once again strike for all the wrong reasons as the Bees hit back. Again. And ultimately the Reds would be left to rue missed chances.

Here’s how supporters reacted to the draw on Twitter, Facebook and This Is Anfield’s comments section.

The draw was a bitter pill to swallow…

Disappointing result, shambolic defensive performance from absolutely nowhere. In truth, Brentford were more than deserving of a draw there. They were superb. Frustrating but no disaster, on to Porto… — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) September 25, 2021

Well that was just crazy. Worrying as no one can really hold their head up. Perhaps time to look at some of the regulars who should be dropped in favour of the new crew. — LFCZA ?? (@LFCZA) September 25, 2021

Two points dropped. Salah should have killed it but so sloppy throughout by #LFC. Made Brentford look way better than they are. Incredibly frustrating. — Paul Grech (@paul_grech) September 25, 2021

Wasteful in attack and sloppy in defence, felt like I was watching Liverpool from 2016. — Sam McGuire (@SamMcGuire90) September 25, 2021

“Let’s be real this is some serious drop in standards. I know Brentford play a good game but this is fairly basic.” – Abyss in the TIA comments.

Tough game that. So disappointing but have to take your hat off to Brentford fought hard and probably deserved a point. Liverpool wasteful but 3 away from home should be enough to win a game. Take the point and move on. Top of the league bring on City — Jeff Goulding (@ShanklysBoys1) September 25, 2021

Clearly they're a good side – could challenge for top half – but that's one of those that punches you in the gut. Title hopefuls with their strongest defensive unit on the field shouldn't be surrendering leads twice. Salah should have killed it too. Odd choice of finish. — David Comerford (@Dave_Comerford) September 25, 2021

That weird 5-10 minute spell at 3-2 up is where we should have pulled away. Defending was abysmal but we had the chances to be 4 or even 5-2 up. — Jimmy (@EntireDesign_) September 25, 2021

Brentford rightly deserved credit for their performance…

Fair play to that fucker in net for Brentford at the end. Thought it was won there. — The Anfield Wrap (@TheAnfieldWrap) September 25, 2021

They wanted it more in key areas there Can’t lose that many second balls in front of your own goal and not expect to be punished — Josh Sexton (@jsexton24) September 25, 2021

Credit where credit is due Brentford gave us problems. But we had more then enough chances to put them to the sword. 2pts dropped rather then 1pt gained. — Karl (@KarlThyer) September 25, 2021

Incredible game of football. Liverpool had enough chances to win it, but Brentford never looked out of it. They are brilliant for the Premier League. — Cameron Hogwood (@ch_skysports) September 25, 2021

At the end of the season, we’ll know if that’s a good point or a bad point. Brentford are the Sheffield Utd of 19/20. They’ll take points off the big teams this season. Right now, it feels like 2 points dropped, but if they beat United or City (for eg), it won’t feel as bad. — Ben Kelly (@bkelly776) September 25, 2021

More Salah records did put smiles on faces…

You may take those goals from Mo Salah for granted, given the ease with which he puts them away. To see that in real time, though, with speed of the run and the deftness of the touch to control was outstanding. — Dominic King (@DominicKing_DM) September 25, 2021

Mo Salah is an immense player. We are so blessed. #LFC — Graeme Kelly (@GraemeKelly1) September 25, 2021

? 100 #LFC goals for Salah! What a difference he’s made for the Reds since he arrived. — Jim Boardman (@JimBoardman) September 25, 2021

Mo Salah is up there with one of the best players to play for Liverpool, Enough said. — Scouser Chris (@ScouserChrisLFC) September 25, 2021

If it wasn't official before, it is now. Mo Salah is one of the best players this club's EVER had. Feels official now with that goal meaning he's scored 100 quicker than everyone else. What a fucking player. — Jimmy Hell (@PlayersTrombone) September 25, 2021

Another record for Mo. The lad’s an absolute superstar. Should be acknowledged *much* more than it is. — Gareth Roberts (@robbohuyton) September 25, 2021

But it was the uncharacteristically chaotic defence that dominated discussion…

Weird half. Some good moments but also not sure I've seen Matip and Fabinho look as shaky as that before. — The Legacy Fan Offside (@LFCOffside) September 25, 2021

Toney giving Matip and Van Dijk the roughest aerial ride they've had since they had to share a plane with Lovren on away trips — John O'Sullivan (@NotoriousJOS) September 25, 2021

The defence has been so bad today. — LFCZA ?? (@LFCZA) September 25, 2021

This has been an atrocious defensive performance. They look like scoring every single time they cross it. What's going on back there? — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) September 25, 2021

“All 4 defenders tonight were below their own high standards and looked tired.” – Matthew Little on Facebook.

If I were in Liverpool’s defense I would simply not have conceded 3 goals — Gaby Kirschner (@gabykirschner) September 25, 2021

Shambles at the back. Take the point and run. — Ste Hoare (@stehoare) September 25, 2021