LONDON, ENGLAND - Saturday, September 25, 2021: Liverpool's Sadio Mané and team-mates look dejected as Brentford score a second goal during the FA Premier League match between Brentford FC and Liverpool FC at the Brentford Community Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Fans frustrated as LFC “wasteful in attack and sloppy in defence” in Brentford draw

Chaotic was the word to define Liverpool‘s 3-3 draw with Brentford with sloppy defending and missed chances making for a frustrating point after twice relinquishing the lead.

Brentford 3-3 Liverpool

Premier League (6), Brentford Community Stadium
September 25, 2021

Goals: Pinnock 27’, Janelt 63’, Wissa 82’; Jota 31’, Salah 54’, Jones 67’

The Reds made an away trip to Brentford for the first time in 38 years and to say it was a lively contest would be an understatement.

Liverpool were made to pay for their sloppiness early on as Ethan Pinnock opened the scoring at the back post and Diogo Jota replied in kind with a close-range header between Brentford’s towering centre-backs.

The Reds, or this case Yellows, were left to thank VAR intervention as Mohamed Salah would be awarded a goal that would make him Liverpool’s outright 10th top goalscorer of all time.

Two goals would then come in quick succession with Liverpool’s defence coming unstuck to allow Brentford to level the scores before Curtis Jones’s thunderous strike restored the lead.

The defence would once again strike for all the wrong reasons as the Bees hit back. Again. And ultimately the Reds would be left to rue missed chances.

Here’s how supporters reacted to the draw on Twitter, Facebook and This Is Anfield’s comments section.

 

The draw was a bitter pill to swallow…

“Let’s be real this is some serious drop in standards. I know Brentford play a good game but this is fairly basic.”

Abyss in the TIA comments.

 

Brentford rightly deserved credit for their performance…

 

More Salah records did put smiles on faces…

 

But it was the uncharacteristically chaotic defence that dominated discussion…

“All 4 defenders tonight were below their own high standards and looked tired.”

Matthew Little on Facebook.


