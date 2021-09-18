The day could be all about Sadio Mane, with Liverpool‘s No. 10 meeting a side who know all about picking the ball out of the back of the net from his touch.

Liverpool have won each of the last eight meetings in the league against Crystal Palace, scoring 24 and conceding five.

It ensures they have now scored in 18 consecutive meetings with the Eagles in league and cup.

And the Reds are aiming to keep a club record-equalling fourth successive league clean sheet against the Londoners, previously set in 1980.

It’s Mane’s World

Sadio Mane has scored in eight successive league appearances against Palace.

Should he add to that tally today he will become the first player in Premier League history to do so in nine consecutive top-flight encounters with the same team eclipsing Robin van Persie’s eight in a row against Stoke City.

In total, the winger has 12 goals in 14 outings against Palace – his favourite opponent in terms of goals scored.

Finally, Mane is one goal short of becoming only the 18th player in Reds history to reach 100 goals for Liverpool in all competitions, while a hat-trick will see him reach 100 goals in his Premier League career.

Memorable Milestones Pending

Jordan Henderson is one game away from captaining Liverpool for the 200th time in all competitions. He will be only the seventh player to achieve the feat.

Both Joel Matip and Virgil van Dijk, meanwhile, could make their 100th league appearances for the Reds.

Mo Salah could play his 150th league game for Liverpool. He has 98 goals to his credit in that time. He is two goals short of reaching 100 in the league for Liverpool – a feat only 12 players have previously achieved.

And he stands in good stead having scored six in just seven games against the Eagles.

Unbeaten Reds…

Jurgen Klopp has won more Premier League games against the Eagles (10) than he has against any other team.

They are unbeaten in the last 14 games in all competition since losing away to Real Madrid in early April.

Palace Provide Openings

Palace have lost their last four visits to Anfield after winning their previous three.

And they have kept just two clean sheets in their last 25 away league matches – at Arsenal and Sheffield United last season.

Under new management, Palace are unbeaten in three league games since their opening day defeat at Chelsea (0-3). Since then they have drawn two – a 0-0 at home to Brentford and 2-2 at West Ham – while last weekend they beat Tottenham 3-0 at Selhurst Park.

This Season’s Scorers

Liverpool: Salah 4, Jota 2, Mane 2, Fabinho 1, Firmino 1, Henderson 1, own goals 1

Crystal Palace: Edouard 2, Gallagher 2, Zaha 1

* Stats courtesy of LFC statistician Ged Rea (@ged0407).