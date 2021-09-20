Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Support our independent Liverpool FC content and go advert-free with This Is Anfield Premium.
FREE TRIAL
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Injury absences for Norwich & more links with big-name UCL duo – Liverpool FC Roundup

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Liverpool picked up another pretty comprehensive win at the weekend in the end – but it’s straight back to business with a League Cup clash in midweek.

 

Euro pair in renewed Liverpool links

Apparently our reluctance to do business this past summer has only accelerated talk that we’ll be spending in force next summer.

European media today report Liverpool‘s interest in two players plying their trade in the Champions League this term – and one of them we’ve already had an up-close look at.

AC Milan’s Franck Kessie remains a player we’re keen on according to some of the less-reputable Italian outlets, though the fact his contract is up next summer will probably mean he’s at least on the Reds’ radar.

Over in Spain, meanwhile, it’s Erling Haaland we’re keen on: Mundo Deportivo say we’re following the “footsteps” of the Dortmund striker and keen to beat Barcelona, Real Madrid and every other team on the face of the planet to land him next summer.

There’s no doubt he’d be an incredible signing for the Reds and Jurgen Klopp has already spoken about his talents – but there will be an almighty fight for his signature.

 

Back to Carrow Rad

LEEDS, ENGLAND - Sunday, September 12, 2021: Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold during the FA Premier League match between Leeds United FC and Liverpool FC at Elland Road. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Latest Liverpool FC news

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, August 8, 2021: Liverpool's James Milner during a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and Athletic Club de Bilbao at Anfield. The game ended in a 1-1 draw. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Latest Premier League chat

Dortmund's Erling Haaland

  • Harry Kewell is struggling to put a run of games together as a manager, rather like he did as a Liverpool player. Seven matches and out most recently as boss of Barnet
  • Barcelona’s financial problems seem to have miraculously disappeared in the space of two months, as they now want to sign Haaland, Dani Olmo and Pogba next summer
  • Kingsley Coman is now on Chelsea‘s wish list, because it’s not enough to have Pulisic, Mount, Ziyech, Hudson-Odoi, Werner and Havertz as support acts to the main No9

 

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Agree with the theory or will you be hoping the champions of Europe stumble domestically?

Tonight you may watch Barcelona vs Granada (8pm) or Udinese vs Napoli (7.45pm). Nothing else is valid.

 

Get our Liverpool FC roundups like this one to your inbox every evening!



Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments