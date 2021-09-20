Injury absences for Norwich & more links with big-name UCL duo – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool picked up another pretty comprehensive win at the weekend in the end – but it’s straight back to business with a League Cup clash in midweek.

Euro pair in renewed Liverpool links

Apparently our reluctance to do business this past summer has only accelerated talk that we’ll be spending in force next summer.

European media today report Liverpool‘s interest in two players plying their trade in the Champions League this term – and one of them we’ve already had an up-close look at.

AC Milan’s Franck Kessie remains a player we’re keen on according to some of the less-reputable Italian outlets, though the fact his contract is up next summer will probably mean he’s at least on the Reds’ radar.

Over in Spain, meanwhile, it’s Erling Haaland we’re keen on: Mundo Deportivo say we’re following the “footsteps” of the Dortmund striker and keen to beat Barcelona, Real Madrid and every other team on the face of the planet to land him next summer.

There’s no doubt he’d be an incredible signing for the Reds and Jurgen Klopp has already spoken about his talents – but there will be an almighty fight for his signature.

Back to Carrow Rad

Kaide Gordon heads up the list of three Academy starlets who could be set for first-team debuts, however, as Klopp shuffles the pack for the Carabao

Pep Lijnders took the pre-match press conference and here’s every word he had to say on one definite starter, Konate’s debut, rotation and more

Latest Liverpool FC news

Carra sent his well wishes and a message of good luck to an Academy defender who has signed his first pro deal with the Reds

James Milner has explained why rotation is so important even for the likes of Virgil van Dijk and says the Reds must look after their “Superman”

And here are three potential lineups for the Reds against the Canaries, featuring seniors looking to seize their chance and the youngsters who could make a breakthrough

Latest Premier League chat

Harry Kewell is struggling to put a run of games together as a manager, rather like he did as a Liverpool player. Seven matches and out most recently as boss of Barnet

Barcelona’s financial problems seem to have miraculously disappeared in the space of two months, as they now want to sign Haaland, Dani Olmo and Pogba next summer

Kingsley Coman is now on Chelsea‘s wish list, because it’s not enough to have Pulisic, Mount, Ziyech, Hudson-Odoi, Werner and Havertz as support acts to the main No9

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Agree with the theory or will you be hoping the champions of Europe stumble domestically?

I think any Liverpool fan should be wanting Chelsea to beat City on Saturday. Just my opinion. Of course Chelsea look stronger currently, but we should be wanting City as far adrift as possible, given their potential for long winning runs later in the season. — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) September 20, 2021

Tonight you may watch Barcelona vs Granada (8pm) or Udinese vs Napoli (7.45pm). Nothing else is valid.