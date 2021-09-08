He’s a world-class midfielder who Liverpool broke their signing policy for, but one Italian newspaper has claimed Thiago could be shifted in a bizarre swap deal.

It hasn’t gone quite to plan for Thiago since swapping Bayern Munich for Liverpool, but it has certainly not been a failure.

A bout of COVID-19 and a long-term injury curtailed his early progress, while life in the pandemic bubble impacted his adjustment as he found himself unable to fully connect with a new city and a new set of fans.

Now, though, Thiago is expected to recapture his best form as part of Jurgen Klopp‘s midfield, with a likely first start of the season to come at Leeds on Sunday.

That makes the suggestion that he could be moved on, in a swap deal no less, all the more bemusing.

Italian outlet Il Milanista, an off-branch of Gazzetta dello Sport, made the outlandish claim this week, with regards the future of AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie.

Kessie is in the final year of his contract at the San Siro, with PSG and Tottenham among the clubs credited with an interest as Milan seek to avoid a free transfer exit in 2022.

Ridiculously, it is claimed that talks could take place between Liverpool and Milan over the Champions League clash at Anfield this month, with technical director Frederic Massara and technical director Paolo Maldini tipped to make a proposal.

“Maldini and Massara would have in mind to propose an exchange with Thiago,” the report reads, with this described as an “equal exchange.”

The notion of an “equal exchange” would infer that no funds would be involved, with the deal a straight swap, which is laughable not least due to Thiago having three years left on his contract.

Though Kessie is an interesting player who could bolster Klopp’s ranks if he were to arrive on Merseyside, the prospect of him joining and Thiago heading the other way is farcical.

It does raise the question over Thiago‘s impact since arriving, though, with it hoped that he can find consistency in his second season at Anfield.