Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Thiago has a calf concern that forced his exit from the win over Crystal Palace, with Liverpool now left hoping it is not “too serious.”

The No. 6 was back in the starting lineup after being used off the bench in midweek, duly impressing as he pulled the strings in the middle of the park.

But just as he looked to have settled into a rhythm in a red shirt after a stop-start debut season, he went down clutching his calf just after the hour mark.

A substitution was swift, with Thiago then hobbling his way down the tunnel as Naby Keita took his place on the field.

And post-match Klopp told Sky Sports, “He felt the calf. I don’t know right now but we hope it is not too serious.”

A scan will no doubt be lined up to assess the damage but with Harvey Elliott now sidelined beyond 2021, Liverpool‘s options in midfield already took a hit merely one week ago and an absence for Thiago would be another untimely hit.

The Reds still have four games in the next 15 days to contend with and it will mean more will be asked from the likes of Naby Keita, Curtis Jones, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner should Thiago be sidelined.

Meanwhile, the hope is that Roberto Firmino will return to team training next week having been on the sidelines for three weeks.

Trent Alexander-Arnold should be on the mend after illness forced his omission and Joel Matip was simply rested after starting the first five games of the campaign.

“Trent didn’t feel right after breakfast, I planned to start him but Millie did an incredible job,” Klopp explained.