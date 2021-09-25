Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Support our independent Liverpool FC content and go advert-free with This Is Anfield Premium.
FREE TRIAL
LONDON, ENGLAND - Saturday, September 25, 2021: Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk looks dejected after the FA Premier League match between Brentford FC and Liverpool FC at the Brentford Community Stadium. The game ended in a 3-3 draw. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Jurgen Klopp rues Liverpool’s inability to “finish the game off” at Brentford

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp admitted Brentford deserved their point after a “wild” 3-3 draw in west London.

Mohamed Salah scored his 100th Premier League goal for Liverpool but it was not enough to sting the Bees, who twice pegged the Reds back in a breathless match.

Klopp’s side were unable to reap the maximum profit from slip-ups by Manchester United and Chelsea earlier in the day as they shared the points after an early-evening cracker in west London.

Instead they moved just one point clear at the top, while preserving the top flight’s only remaining unbeaten record.

But Klopp knows his side will not face many tougher trips all season, with vibrant Brentford leading through Ethan Pinnock and, following goals from Diogo Jota and Salah, equalising through Vitaly Janelt.

Then, when Curtis Jones smashed Liverpool ahead again, Bees sub Yoane Wissa came up with another equaliser.

“It was a wild game,” said Klopp.

“Offensively I’m really happy, in moments we played some of the best football we’ve played this season against a really well-organised side.

“But obviously we struggled with their long balls, and I was not too happy with how we started the game, that’s how we conceded a goal.

“We reacted well, scored some really nice goals and in the second half controlled the game better.

“The third goal from Curtis was outstanding but because we didn’t finish the game off the door stayed open, and they used it.

“But they deserve their three goals and deserved a point. They could have scored one more, we could have had four or five more.”

LONDON, ENGLAND - Saturday, September 25, 2021: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah scores the second goal past Brentford's goalkeeper David Raya during the FA Premier League match between Brentford FC and Liverpool FC at the Brentford Community Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Salah’s milestone strike was initially ruled out for offside, but then given by VAR to bring up his ton.

“That’s exceptional,” added Klopp.

“We all know that. When people look back people will speak about players in this team and they will speak about Mo.

“But I know Mo, he’s in the dressing room thinking about two chances he missed. Maybe now he’ll be fastest to 150.”

Ivan Toney could have even won it for Brentford but his late strike was ruled out for offside.

LONDON, ENGLAND - Saturday, September 25, 2021: Brentford's manager Thomas Frank (R) with Sergi Canós (L) after the FA Premier League match between Brentford FC and Liverpool FC at the Brentford Community Stadium. The game ended in a 3-3 draw. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Bees boss Thomas Frank said: “It was a fantastic game. We went toe to toe with a top team, an unbelievably attacking side with a fantastic manager, and we managed to draw 3-3 and could have even won it in the end.

“Coming back twice showed unbelievable character. We were behind, we wanted to get a point at least. We wanted to go for more and we had massive belief we could get something from this game.

“I’m crazy, crazy proud of the performance of the players.”


Upgrade This Is Anfield and support our independent LFC content
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments