Jurgen Klopp will have a host of options at his disposal when Crystal Palace arrive at Anfield on Saturday afternoon, but how much rotation is on his mind?

For the second time in the space of three days, Anfield will play host with over 50,000 Reds ready to push Liverpool to another victory – this time in the Premier League.

As is the case on European nights, a dramatic flair was added to proceedings against AC Milan but the job would ultimately get done to maintain an unbeaten start to the season.

Now, Crystal Palace await. A team who picked up their first victory of 2021/22 by springing a surprise on Tottenham, ensuring they will have the belief of making it two on the spin.

Confidence will remain high in the Liverpool camp, but just how will Klopp set up his side?

Team News

Roberto Firmino “not ready,” expected to return to team training next week

Divock Origi touch and go with cramp from AC Milan

Neco Williams remains absent

Klopp says “we will have to make changes again”

Liverpool’s XI vs. Crystal Palace

Klopp has been vocal on rotation as the Reds “have to be sensible” and it looks likely that another switch at centre-back is upon us, this time with Joel Matip to put his feet up.

A further change in each department, making it four in total, from mid-week would then inject more fresh legs before the expected mass changes for the League Cup:

It would see Liverpool lineup like this at Anfield:

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago; Salah, Mane, Jota

On the flip side, the mid-week trip to Norwich will provide pause for thought as Klopp looks to balance his team in the knowledge that a seven-day rest will await many after the full-time whistle.

It could then be a case of his strongest possible XI getting the nod at Anfield, with Konate to have to wait for his debut:

Matip next to Van Dijk with Alexander-Arnold and Robertson

Fabinho, Henderson and Thiago to control midfield

And Salah, Mane and Jota leading the attack

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago; Salah, Mane, Jota

It’s certainly not out of the realm of possibility that Klopp springs another surprise selection as he did with Divock Origi against AC Milan.

You could then make an argument for the likes of one or two of James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Kostas Tsimikas and Curtis Jones to find their place on the teamsheet.

But Liverpool should certainly have enough to put Crystal Palace away irrespective of the XI and notch their fourth league win of the season.