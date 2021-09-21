Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
NORWICH, ENGLAND - Tuesday, September 21, 2021: Liverpool's Kostas Tsimikas (L) celebrates wuth goal-scorer Divock Origi (#27) after the second goal during the Football League Cup 3rd Round match between Norwich City FC and Liverpool FC at Carrow Road. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
LFC fans welcome “pretty perfect night” as kids show the “future looks bright”

A much-changed Liverpool side cruised to victory over Norwich in the League Cup on a night where three teenagers made their debut to seal the Reds’ place in the fourth round.

Norwich 0-3 Liverpool

League Cup Third Round, Carrow Road
September 21, 2021

Goals: Minamino 4′, 80′, Origi 50′

The seventh game of the season in a third different competition for the Reds saw them take in the familiar surroundings of Carrow Road, with a place in the fourth round on the line.

And it was Takumi Minamino who got Liverpool off to a flyer, reacting the quickest to find the net for his first goal since December 2020.

Caoimhin Kelleher would be the next in line to have say on proceedings, brilliantly denying Tzolis with his feet from the penalty spot.

The lead would be doubled soon after half-time thanks to a Divock Origi header before Minamino notched his second thanks to some lovely movement tight in the box.

It would mean the night ended on celebratory terms, one three teenagers will never forget as Kaide Gordon, Conor Bradley and Tyler Morton all made their debut.

Here’s how supporters reacted to the victory on Twitter, Facebook and This Is Anfield’s comments section.

 

There were plenty of reasons to smile after another 3-0 win…

 

And both Origi and Minamino made an impression…

 

The kids are more than alright…

“Morton is the real deal.”

Daniel Csok on Facebook.

 

It remains a welcome sight to see depth at left-back…

https://twitter.com/SamueILFC/status/1440404970839236612?s=20

“Tsimikas’s delivery has been a joy to watch.”

DanKalion in the TIA comments.

 

And the threat from set pieces was rightly noted…

“We are becoming set-piece monsters now! Last 4 goals scored off of it!”

Abyss in the TIA comments.

