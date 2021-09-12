Liverpool are at long last back in action, with Leeds the opposition this Sunday afternoon. We’re live to bring you the latest.
Kickoff at Elland Road is 4.30pm (UK), the referee is Craig Pawson.
Teams
Leeds: Meslier; Ayling, Cooper, Llorente, Firpo; Phillips, Dallas; Rodrigo, Raphinha, Harrison; Bamford
Subs: Klaesson, Struijk, Cresswell, Shackleton, Klich, Summerville, James, McCarron, Roberts
Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Thiago, Elliott; Salah, Jota, Mane
Subs: Kelleher, Konate, Gomez, Tsimikas, Milner, Keita, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones
