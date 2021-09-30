Liverpool will pay tribute to the late Roger Hunt during Sunday’s Premier League clash with Man City, with supporters asked to help with preparations at Anfield.

Hunt, the club’s second-highest goalscorer of all time, sadly passed away on Monday evening aged 83, following a long illness.

The striker scored 285 times in 492 games for the club, with Ian Rush the sole player to find the back of the net more often while only 14 players have made more appearances.

A World Cup winner with England, Hunt also won two First Division titles with Liverpool along with the FA Cup in 1965, and is widely considered one of the most influential players in the club’s successful 1960s.

His loss is felt heavily on Anfield, and Liverpool have now confirmed plans to honour Hunt ahead of the meeting with City on Sunday evening.

A commemorative edition of the matchday programme has been produced, with words from both Jurgen Klopp and Jordan Henderson in tribute to the club legend.

Volunteers are also wanted to help organise a mosaic on the Kop, which will be displayed prior to kickoff, while players and fans will be asked to take part in a minute’s applause.

Hunt scored seven times in 11 appearances against City throughout his 11-year spell with Liverpool, during which he played the majority of his games for Bill Shankly.

Liverpool are looking to extend their unbeaten run to 10 games at the start of the season, having scored 20 goals in their last six games, with victory over City providing a big early boost in the title race.

For those wishing to help lay cards for the mosaic, email Andy Knott at [email protected].