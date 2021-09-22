Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, August 21, 2021: Liverpool supporters on the Spion Kop sing "You'll Never Walk Alone" before the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Burnley FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 2-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Liverpool fans back safe standing trial: “Common sense”

Premier League clubs will have permission for safe standing trials from January 1, with Liverpool one of a number of clubs anticipated to be invited to take part.

Anfield is currently one of eight Premier League stadiums to have rail seating in place for the 2021/22 season, with the installation part of a 12-month trial period.

Approximately 1,800 rail seats are installed in the Kop presently with plans for a further 6,000 in the lower Anfield Road End, with Anfield still very much an all-seater stadium.

But safe standing trials from January 1 have now been given the green light with the Sports Ground Safety Authority presiding over the plans for the Premier League and Championship.

Clubs must first apply to be part of the programme before its implementation from New Year’s Day until the end of the season, with standing to be sanctioned for the first time in more than 25 years.

It comes a number of years after the Labour Party started their campaign to make a push for change alongside football supporters.

And the recent announcement was backed by Reds and fans across football, with it a “long time coming” for some:

“Brilliant news and can’t wait to see this implemented at Anfield..”

Steve in TIA’s comments.

It goes without saying, but capacity would not increase with the move with the number of seats remaining constant within the relevant safety measures to allow fans the right to stand.

It’s a momentous move and with fans regularly standing throughout games in environments not safe to do so, it is a sensible move.

But whether Liverpool take up the option for the upcoming trial remains to be seen after introducing some rail-seating at the start of the season.

Fan Comments