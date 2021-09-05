Jamie Carragher was not willing to let his no-nonsense standards slip in a charity game for Soccer Aid on Saturday, with a series of strong challenges catching the eye.

It was an eventful game for Carragher, part of the England side managed by Sven-Goran Eriksson at the Etihad on Saturday evening against a World XI.

Soccer Aid, which is in support of UNICEF, is an annual event that sees ex-pros and celebrities play 90 minutes for charity, with Liverpool‘s old No. 23 having now appeared three times.

The latest iteration saw Carragher line up alongside Gary Neville in defence, in a side that included the likes of Wayne Rooney, Joe Cole, David James, Paul Scholes and Shaun Wright-Phillips.

Unfortunately for England, it was a stiff 3-0 defeat, and Carragher was flagged for a number of nasty collisions with Love Island’s Kem Cetinay and singer Tom Grennan:

Anyone know what Kem has done to upset Jamie Carragher so much? #socceraid pic.twitter.com/Rf79qLF6li — Greg Wingham (@GregFS92) September 4, 2021

The Carragher of old shone through despite it being a charity game, and Liverpool fans and others alike were quick to point out his ‘head’s gone’ moments:

Can someone tell Carragher it’s a charity match? Relax. ? #SoccerAid — Rebekka (@rebekkarnold) September 4, 2021

Carragher's head has completely gone here! #socceraid2021 — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) September 4, 2021

Yo Jamie Carragher is on the ropes ? #SoccerAid — Mo Gilligan (@MoTheComedian) September 4, 2021

Carragher has no chill even in the charity games? — Manny (@Manny_Official) September 4, 2021

I love how carragher treats charity games like they are the FA cup final. ????#SoccerAid — Stonez ? (@Stonezoffical) September 4, 2021

Carra might have conceded 2 goals to someone from Love Island, but he's also an excellent shithouse, so I say sign him up again @LFC #SoccerAid — Jay ?????? (@ScouseSocialism) September 4, 2021

Cetinay scored twice and comedian Lee Mack netted the third on an evening that saw over £13 million raised for UNICEF, with a tinge of embarrassment for the ex-England internationals despite the event being for charity:

I’ve just watched an England team consisting of Rooney, Scholes, Neville, Carragher and Joe Cole, managed by Sven-Göran Eriksson lose 3-0 due to goals from Kem from Love Island and Lee Mack and honestly that sounds about right. #SoccerAid #SoccerAid2021 — Özey (@nowayozey) September 4, 2021

Rooney and Carragher completely upstaged by a Love Island winner and a 53 year old team captain from Would I Lie To You #SoccerAid pic.twitter.com/5y2nEmko16 — kevws (@kevwgs) September 4, 2021

It wasn’t all doom and gloom for Carragher, though, who somehow beat the fastest man in the world, Usain Bolt, in a footrace to a loose ball:

Jamie Carragher beats Usain Bolt in a race ?? pic.twitter.com/QZiBH2WzAj — ? ? (@6Thiagoat) September 4, 2021

Carragher beats Bolt to the ball? Well what did you expect of course he did — Mikey ??????? YNWA (@mikeylamb1) September 4, 2021

Right how's Jamie Carragher faster than Usain Bolt then?? — Jackpot (@Jackpoopp) September 4, 2021

While Carragher may not have made many new friends on Saturday, the popularity of Soccer Aid cannot be overlooked – particularly as it may have broken Man City‘s attendance record at the Etihad…