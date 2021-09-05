Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
(l-r) Jamie carragher, Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool FC during the UEFA Champions League final match between Tottenham Hotspur FC and Liverpool FC at Estadio Metropolitano on June 01, 2019 in Madrid, Spain (MAURICE VAN STEEN/VI Images/PA Images)
Liverpool fans react to Jamie Carragher’s “no chill” performance at Soccer Aid

Jamie Carragher was not willing to let his no-nonsense standards slip in a charity game for Soccer Aid on Saturday, with a series of strong challenges catching the eye.

It was an eventful game for Carragher, part of the England side managed by Sven-Goran Eriksson at the Etihad on Saturday evening against a World XI.

Soccer Aid, which is in support of UNICEF, is an annual event that sees ex-pros and celebrities play 90 minutes for charity, with Liverpool‘s old No. 23 having now appeared three times.

The latest iteration saw Carragher line up alongside Gary Neville in defence, in a side that included the likes of Wayne Rooney, Joe Cole, David James, Paul Scholes and Shaun Wright-Phillips.

Unfortunately for England, it was a stiff 3-0 defeat, and Carragher was flagged for a number of nasty collisions with Love Island’s Kem Cetinay and singer Tom Grennan:

The Carragher of old shone through despite it being a charity game, and Liverpool fans and others alike were quick to point out his ‘head’s gone’ moments:

Cetinay scored twice and comedian Lee Mack netted the third on an evening that saw over £13 million raised for UNICEF, with a tinge of embarrassment for the ex-England internationals despite the event being for charity:

It wasn’t all doom and gloom for Carragher, though, who somehow beat the fastest man in the world, Usain Bolt, in a footrace to a loose ball:

While Carragher may not have made many new friends on Saturday, the popularity of Soccer Aid cannot be overlooked – particularly as it may have broken Man City‘s attendance record at the Etihad…

