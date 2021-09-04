Loris Karius is, as it stands, due to stay as a Liverpool player until at least January, but his omission from the club’s Champions League squad highlights his new role.

Transfer deadline day has passed for clubs throughout England, and two players expected to leave Anfield have remained as part of Jurgen Klopp‘s squad.

Karius and Divock Origi have been touted with moves to Turkey or Russia before their respective deadlines, but at this stage it seems more likely that the pair will stay with Liverpool.

Injuries to Roberto Firmino (hamstring) and Takumi Minamino (thigh) could see Origi drafted back into a matchday squad he has been left out of for the past two games, but the outlook is not so good for Karius.

With no sides approaching Liverpool or the player with an acceptable offer over the summer, he is still on Merseyside and training at Kirkby.

But with the Reds submitting a 24-man senior squad for the Champions League group stage on Friday, Karius was not included as Klopp was required to omit one of his foreign players.

The 28-year-old is expected to be in Liverpool‘s Premier League squad due to there being no distinction between club and locally trained players when it comes to domestic homegrown rules.

However, he is highly unlikely to be considered for a place in the side over the course of the season, with Karius dropping to fifth choice in the goalkeepers’ pecking order.

Alisson, Caoimhin Kelleher and Adrian are firmly cemented as first, second and third choice respectively, while 18-year-old Marcelo Pitaluga is being fast-tracked into the senior setup as a regular in training.

Karius, then, effectively fills the role vacated by Andy Lonergan in 2020, as an experienced training goalkeeper, tasked with keeping up the standards at Kirkby.

Goalkeeping coach John Achterberg typically works with a four-man group during sessions, and with Pitaluga turning out for the under-23s throughout the campaign, Karius would be on hand to pad out the numbers.

Similarly, if any of Alisson, Kelleher or Adrian pick up injuries – which has been a common occurrence over the past two seasons – the No. 22 will be available.

It is far from the most dignified role for a player once considered among the Bundesliga’s finest, but with a year left on his contract and no interest in the transfer market, the hope is Karius will embrace it for the time being.

Offers may present themselves in the winter, but for now Karius remains at Klopp’s disposal.