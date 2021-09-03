No Origi interest & absurdly early 2022 rumours begin – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool are still over another week away from the next game! An eternity at this early stage of the season. Still, we have the infamous 2022 rebuild to look forward to…

No Origi interest from Turkey

Yesterday’s rumours suggested Divock Origi might be off in the next week, with Turkish sides keen to sign him as their transfer window goes on longer.

But today’s reports say that’s absolutely not the case and he’s staying this season. Origi hasn’t started since January, hasn’t played since Leipzig and hasn’t looked interested since about 2020, but with no bids from Turkey or anywhere else, he’ll be a part of Jurgen Klopp‘s squad once more.

He’s yet to feature this season, perhaps on the off-chance that he was set to move, but we can probably expect him to feature in the coming weeks as the matches resume thick and fast.

Origi is fifth-choice at best right now for the three attacking roles, and it’s up to him to at least displace Taki Minamimo for a spot on the larger bench this term.

Squad plans and transfer talk

Jamie Carragher isn’t amused by the lack of additions to the attacking options in Klopp’s squad and says it’s a “tightrope” situation with fitness if we don’t want a massive drop-off

Carlos Soler is the first official rumour for next summer! Dreadful source in Spain for it, and a fairly dreadful rumour too given he has consistently said he intends to stay and help the team rebuild

Latest Liverpool FC news

Rhys Williams has spoken about his “five finals” last season and his hopes for this year on loan at Swansea, as he looks to keep building a career which took an unexpected rocket upwards

Gary Neville has been chatting rubbish and stirring up discontent which doesn’t exist, leading Liverpool fans to hit back and put him in his place about matters he has no knowledge of

And Jurgen Klopp has repeated his intended stance that he’ll take a break from management once his time with Liverpool ends, though didn’t specify it had to be in 2024

Latest Premier League chat

Serge Aurier is apparently an undercover agent keen to cause mayhem: after tearing up his Spurs contract, he wants to sign for Arsenal. That’s just to make them even more of a shambles, right?

Erling Haaland will cost Chelsea over £800,000 a week in wages if they want him next year. Can we have a whip around on the Kop every game this term to maybe raise enough to get him on loan for a couple of weeks?

Declan Rice has learned the painful lesson handed to Harry Kane this summer and will insist on a release clause during any new contract talks with West Ham.

Tweet of the day and match of the night

You’re not allowed to pick someone beginning with M…

So, if Milner leaves next season, who gets Number 7 do you think? Would love to see Jota get it. Or Harvey? — Jay ?????? (@ScouseSocialism) September 3, 2021

Tonight? Ghana vs Ethiopia for African World Cup qualifiers. Spain vs Russia for U21 Euro qualifiers. St. Pat’s vs Longford if you want some domestic action with a Liverpool player – Jaros is the No1 on loan in Ireland for St. Pat’s!