Norwich 0-3 Liverpool: Reds enjoy perfect night in League Cup

Liverpool enjoyed a perfect night in the League Cup, with three academy debutants and three goals in a comfortable win against Norwich City in the third round.

Norwich 0-3 Liverpool

League Cup Third Round, Carrow Road

September 21, 2021

Goals

Minamino 4′ (Origi)

Origi 50′ (Tsimikas)

Minamino 90′ (Oxlade-Chamberlain)

In an all-change XI, Jurgen Klopp handed first-team debuts to 18-year-old right-back Conor Bradley and 16-year-old winger Kaide Gordon.

Curtis Jones made his 50th appearance in all competitions, lining up in the deepest midfield role after illness forced James Milner to sit out the game. Joe Gomez captained the side.

It didn’t take long for Liverpool to go ahead, with Takumi Minamino providing a composed finish off a corner in the fourth minute. The Japanese’s first Liverpool goal since December last year, turning nicely from Divock Origi‘s knock-down and firing through the keeper’s legs.

It was the Reds’ fifth consecutive goal off a corner situation, and there was almost another 10 minutes later when Ibrahima Konate rose again for a header off Kostas Tsimikas‘ excellent delivery.

From there, the early goal meant it was quite a passive remaining half until just before half time when the hosts were given a penalty.

Caoimhin Kelleher couldn’t handle a shot from distance and the spot-kick was awarded for a subsequent tackle by Bradley inside in the six-yard box – but Kelleher redeemed himself by saving the resulting spot-kick from Christos Tzolis.

Half time: Norwich 0-1 Liverpool

Two full debuts: Bradley and Gordon

Kelleher saves first-half penalty

Morton makes it three debuts as sub

Three goals scored for fourth consecutive game

A half-time change saw a third debut, with Tyler Morton replacing Naby Keita in midfield.

And just like the first half, a goal early on arrived for the Reds. Divock Origi headed home Tsimikas’ cross from the left for his 10th goal in 14 appearances in this competition.

Half-time also saw a change of role for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who had struggled in midfield. He moved to left forward, with Minamino dropping deeper to centre-midfield.

Norwich had some half chances to get back into the game but it was well and truly put to bed when Liverpool added their third goal with 10 minutes remaining.

Minamino was played in by Oxlade-Chamberlain on the edge of the box and after keeping his feet and stuttering to dummy the ‘keeper, he rolled the ball home for his second goal of the game.

It meant that Liverpool have scored three goals in each of their last four games.

The last-16 draw takes place on Wednesday night, with ties in the final week of October.

The Reds return to Premier League action on Saturday night with the visit to newly-promoted Brentford.

TIA Man of the Match: Takumi Minamino

Referee: Darren England

Liverpool: Kelleher; Bradley, Konate, Gomez, Tsimikas (Robertson 66′); Jones (Henderson 87′), Keita (Morton 46′) Oxlade-Chamberlain; Gordon, Minamino, Origi

Subs not used: Adrian, Phillips, Balagizi, Jota

Norwich: Gunn; Gibson, Hanley, Omobamidele; Mumba (Rashica 69′), Rupp, Giannoulis; Lees-Melou (Dowell 77′), Gilmour; Tzolis (Pukki 69′), Idah

Subs not used: Krul, Kabak, Sorensen, Williams

Next match: Brentford (A) – Premier League – Saturday, September 25, 5.30pm (BST)