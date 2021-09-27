It has been a frustrating month for Paul Glatzel at Tranmere, with the Liverpool loanee’s barren run continuing as they took on league leaders Forest Green Rovers.

When Glatzel made the move to Tranmere, there was plenty of promise surrounding the 20-year-old looking to make up for lost time.

After starting five of his first six games at Prenton Park, however, the young striker has fallen out of favour under manager Micky Mellon, unused in each of the last four in the league.

While he has been named in the squad against each of Hartlepool, Rochdale, Salford City and Forest Green, Glatzel’s last league outing for Tranmere remains a 1-0 defeat to Scunthorpe on August 28.

Between now and then, he has only been trusted in the EFL Trophy clash with the Leeds under-23s, playing the full 90 minutes in a 4-1 win over a side with an average age of 17.8 years, including 15-year-old midfielder Archie Gray.

Effectively a month on the sidelines will be frustrating for a player hoping to kick on in his first spell at senior level, particularly as Rovers have only managed three goals in the four games he has missed.

Saturday brought another profligate game as League Two leaders Forest Green held Tranmere to a 0-0 draw, with 34-year-old veterans Liam Feeney and Nicky Maynard preferred from the bench.

Glatzel was, in fact, one of four Liverpool loanees unused over the weekend, with Leighton Clarkson not making it on for Blackburn’s 5-1 thrashing of Cardiff, while Rhys Williams and Jake Cain were not in the squad for Swansea and Newport County respectively.

There was more success for Sheyi Ojo, though, with the winger assisting on his second appearance for Millwall, teeing up Matt Smith for the opener in a 1-1 draw at Nottingham Forest.

It came under pressure on the right, with Ojo showing his strength to hold off the challenge and clip in a left-footed cross for Smith to power home.

After a short spell out through injury, the 24-year-old played 79 minutes, and will hope to add to that at home to Bristol City on Wednesday night.

Elsewhere in the Championship, Ben Davies played the full 90 minutes and helped Sheffield United to a clean sheet as they beat 10-man Derby 1-0 through a late Billy Sharp penalty.

Sepp van den Berg was also successful in shutting out Birmingham, lasting the full game as right wing-back as his 10th start of the season ended in a 0-0 draw.

In Scotland, two Liverpool loanees faced off as Hearts hosted Livingston, with Ben Woodburn and Adam Lewis both starting in a 3-0 win for the home side.

It was a much more successful afternoon for Woodburn, who played the full 90 minutes in attack, while Lewis was brought off at half-time.

Luis Longstaff made a substitute’s appearance as Queen’s Park beat Peterhead 3-2, while Anderson Arroyo made another start for Mirandes in their 2-1 defeat to Leganes.

There were mixed fortunes for Liverpool‘s two loan goalkeepers, with Jakub Ojrzynski keeping another clean sheet as Caernarfon Town sealed a 3-0 Welsh Cup win over Prestatyn, while Vitezslav Jaros‘ St Patrick’s Athletic suffered a 1-0 loss to rivals Shamrock Rovers.

Liverpool Loan Watch Roundup

Sheyi Ojo (Millwall) – 79 mins vs. Nottingham Forest, assist

– 79 mins vs. Nottingham Forest, assist Sepp van den Berg (Preston) – 90 mins vs. Birmingham

– 90 mins vs. Birmingham Ben Davies (Sheffield United) – 90 mins vs. Derby

– 90 mins vs. Derby Ben Woodburn (Hearts) – 90 mins vs. Livingston

– 90 mins vs. Livingston Adam Lewis (Livingston) – 45 mins vs. Hearts

– 45 mins vs. Hearts Jakub Ojrzynski (Caernarfon Town) – 90 mins vs. Prestatyn, clean sheet

– 90 mins vs. Prestatyn, clean sheet Vitezslav Jaros (St Patrick’s Athletic – 90 mins vs. Shamrock Rovers

– 90 mins vs. Shamrock Rovers Anderson Arroyo (Mirandes) – 90 mins vs. Leganes

– 90 mins vs. Leganes Luis Longstaff (Queen’s Park) – 16 mins vs. Peterhead

Unused: Leighton Clarkson, Paul Glatzel

Absent: Rhys Williams, Jake Cain