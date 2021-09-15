Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Support our independent Liverpool FC content and go advert-free with This Is Anfield Premium.
FREE TRIAL
LEEDS, ENGLAND - Sunday, September 12, 2021: Liverpool's Stdio Mané celebrates after scoring the third goal with team-mate Mohamed Salah during the FA Premier League match between Leeds United FC and Liverpool FC at Elland Road. Liverpool won 3-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Sadio Mane and Mo Salah close on Owen and Rush records in Europe

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah are close to eclipsing goalscoring records of Michael Owen and Ian Rush respectively as Liverpool host AC Milan in the Champions League.

Should Mane score he will join Owen in joint-third place on the club’s all-time European goalscorers list with 22 goals, with only Steven Gerrard and Salah above them.

If Salah scores twice he will move into outright second place on the Reds all-time list of European scorers at Anfield – he currently has 13, with Rush on 14 and Gerrard on 24.

Mane could also become only the third Liverpool player to score 20 goals in Liverpool’s premier European competition after Gerrard (30) and Salah (26).

His next goal will see him become the 18th player to reach a century of goals for Liverpool in all competitions. He will join Kevin Keegan on exactly 100 goals.

 

Salah’s Anfield 100

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, August 28, 2021: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Salah’s next appearance will be his 100th for Liverpool at Anfield. He has scored 71 times in the previous 99 in front of the Kop.

He has scored six goals in his last 19 home games.

 

Relying on Mo and Sadio?

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, August 21, 2021: Liverpool's Sadio Mané celebrates after scoring the second goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Burnley FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Two players have scored all of Liverpool’s goals in their last five European outings – Salah has scored four, while Mane has two.

Last season, Salah scored six goals in Europe, netting one in six different matches.

 

Liverpool vs. Italy

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, November 25, 2020: Atalanta's Josip Ilic?ic? celebrates after scoring the first goal during the UEFA Champions League Group D match between Liverpool FC and Atalanta BC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Liverpool have met Italian opposition 14 times at Anfield, winning eight and losing five – with the defeats coming at the hands of Genoa (1992), Roma (2001), Fiorentina (2009), Udinese (2012) and Atalanta (2020).

They have scored in 12 of those 14 encounters, with only Roma and Atalanta keeping clean sheets.

In total, the Reds have won 14 of 33 outings against an Italian side, with 15 ending in defeat.

 

AC Milan vs. England

Liverpool's Steven Gerrard scores Liverpool's first goal, Istanbul, 2005 Final (Rebecca Naden/PA Archive/PA Images)

This will be their 42nd encounter with an English club. In the previous 41 they have won 12 and lost 17.

In away games against English clubs, they have won only one of 19 visits, with 11 defeats.

The win came at Old Trafford in the Champions League round of 16 in 2004/05 when Hernan Crespo’s 78th-minute goal beat Man United 1-0.

 

A familiar foe

LONDON, ENGLAND - Saturday, September 29, 2018: Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk (left) and Chelsea's Olivier Giroud during the FA Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Stamford Bridge. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Olivier Giroud is the oldest player to score a Champions League hat-trick. He was 34 years and 63 days when achieving the feat for Chelsea at Sevilla in December 2020.

Going into this campaign he was one of only 12 players to score a Champions League hat-trick for more than one team.

Giroud has scored eight times against Liverpool in 16 career matches with four of those coming in seven Anfield outings.

 

The referee

MADRID, SPAIN - Tuesday, February 18, 2020: Liverpool's Fabio Henrique Tavares 'Fabinho' is spoken to by referee Szymon Marciniak during the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 1st Leg match between Club Atlético de Madrid and Liverpool FC at the Estadio Metropolitano. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Szymon Marciniak (Poland) has refereed Liverpool four times in European competition, with the Reds winning both at home and losing both away.

His last Reds game in charge was the single goal defeat away to Atletico Madrid in February 2020.

 

This season’s scorers

Liverpool's Diogo Jota (left) celebrates with his team-mates after scoring their side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at Anfield, Liverpool. Picture date: Saturday August 21, 2021. (Mike Egerton / Alamy Photo)

Liverpool: Salah 3, Jota 2, Mane 2, Fabinho 1, Firmino 1

AC Milan: Leao 2, Giroud 2, Diaz 1, Ibrahimovic 1, Tonali 1

* Stats courtesy of LFC statistician Ged Rea (@ged0407).

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments