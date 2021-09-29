Liverpool put on the afterburners at Porto to storm to a 5-1 win and with it came a number of impressive statistics for Jurgen Klopp‘s team.

The Reds were back on their travels in the Champions League on Tuesday evening and heaped more misery on Porto in what was their third visit in just five seasons.

Goals proved easy to come by once more as Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane all etched their name on the scoresheet, with Curtis Jones a standout in midfield.

The result keeps Liverpool at the top of Group B with a 100 percent record and means they remain unbeaten in their first nine games of 2021/22.

It was another night to savour and another mark of the Reds’ credentials after being so easily written off on the eve of the campaign.

And here are nine impressive statistics that emerged from Liverpool‘s win at Porto.

Porto’s have conceded 18 goals in their last 11 games at Estadio do Dragao in the Champions League proper, Liverpool are responsible for 14 those – equivalent to 77%.

It also lends itself to the fact that 14% of Liverpool’s Champions League goals under Jurgen Klopp have been scored away against Porto – talk about inflicting pain on a single opponent.

Salah is now the second-highest African goalscorer in the Champions League (31) having overtaken Samuel Eto’o, and he is now behind only Didier Drogba (44).

Mane has five goals against Porto in the Champions League, the most by any Liverpool player against a single opponent in the competition. And there is still another game on the horizon!

Liverpool have scored three or more goals in six consecutive games for only the third time in the club’s history – the only other times were in May 2009 and October 1892.

Jordan Henderson‘s start saw him make 400 appearances for Liverpool, only the 27th Red to reach that milestone.

Salah has scored in his last six appearances for the club in all competitions, it’s the first time that a Red has reached that figure since April 2018 – that was also Salah. King.

No player has more assists for Liverpool in the Champions League – excluding qualifiers – than James Milner (12), he needs just one more to surpass Steven Gerrard and make the top spot his own.

And Jurgen Klopp has now won away in the Champions League by four or more goals on four separate occasions, Bob Paisley and Rafa Benitez’s sides, meanwhile, only managed it once in Europe’s premier competition.

You sense this is Liverpool only getting started this season and it’s a foreboding thought for their rivals domestically and in Europe.

With seven wins, 26 goals scored, seven scored and currently top of both the Premier League and Champions League, Reds couldn’t have asked for a better start. Now for Man City on Sunday.