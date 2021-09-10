Spirit of Shankly AGM to take place next week

The Liverpool supporters union, Spirit of Shankly, will hold their annual general meeting before next week’s home game against Crystal Palace.

The AGM arrives at the end of a tumultuous year that has seen the Super League fiasco, issues with the new NFC ticket system, and concerns of vaccine passports for fans.

What SOS have achieved though, is a mandate for supporter representation at a time when football governance has never been so vital.

The union has been campaigning for supporters rights for more than a decade, but have also been campaigning to end food poverty alongside their work in relation to Liverpool Football Club.

And the recent debacle that was the Super League saw a historic SOS vote take place, where 94.44% of the members who voted were in favour of greater supporter decision making at the club.

It marked a watershed moment, with supporters now to be represented on the club board, opening the door to help shape the future of Liverpool and football in general.

Now, the first annual general meeting since the pandemic start is to take place on September 18 from 11am-1pm, before the visit of Crystal Palace at Anfield.

Due to the length of time before the last meeting, it will be held in two parts with the agenda for the first to provide an update on “negotiations with LFC regarding Supporter Engagement and the establishment of a Supporters Board,” finances and elections pertaining to SOS.

The second part of the AGM is then scheduled for November 27 also at The Liverpool Lighthouse, but remains dependent on any changes to the visit of Southampton.

There will be a designated time for a Q&A, which will undoubtedly see various issues and topics discussed after a rollercoaster of a year as abovementioned.

* Further details for the AGM can be found on Spirit of Shankly here.