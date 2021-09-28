UFC’s latest star Paddy Pimblett, a born and bred Scouser and a lifelong Liverpool fan, has outlined his intention to lift a world title at Anfield in the future.

Pimblett rose to wider fame earlier this month after defeating Luigi Vendramini in the first round of his UFC debut, having vowed before the fight to do just that.

The 26-year-old went viral for his reaction to the win, and has been tipped as one of the future stars of the promotion, declaring himself “the new main man on the UFC roster.”

A Scouser who has supported Liverpool all his life, Pimblett has been a regular at Anfield for years and counts Patrik Berger among his favourite players.

And along with vowing that Jurgen Klopp‘s side would win the title again this season, the lightweight fighter told BT Sport he will lift a UFC world title at the Reds’ stadium in the future.

“We’re going to have a cage in the middle of this pitch, one June, July when the season’s finished, we’re going to have Anfield packed out,” he insisted.

“Every seat filled, all the grass with seats on and the cage in the middle, and I’ll be lifting a world title in the middle of there.

“I know for a fact I will, I’ve seen it in my future already.”

‘The Baddy’ revealed his last trip to Anfield was for the Champions League defeat to Atletico Madrid in 2019, and though Liverpool lost that tie, he took inspiration from the stands.

“Even that night I was looking in the middle thinking ‘this is what it’ll be like’, because it’s a night [game],” he added.

“It would be like this, the UFC is on in the night so we can get pay-per-view numbers in. That’s what it would be like.

“Just the roar of the ground, anyone who fought me in there, it wouldn’t even be a contest, because the noise the fans would make would make them absolutely crumble before I even laid a hand on them.”

Pimblett would not put a timeframe on his Anfield dream – saying “it can be in a year’s time or it can be in 10 years’ time” – but he described it as his “destiny.”

“I’m still a young lad, I’ve still got at least another 10 years of fighting in me, and over those 10 years we will fill this stadium out with fight fans,” he continued.

“We will, it’s coming, it’s happening. I know it’s going to happen.

“Like I’ve said before and I’ll say it again, it’s my destiny. I’ve seen it in my future. I’ll be holding a world title up, in the middle of a UFC cage, in that arena.

“Well – arena – that f***ing stadium, Anfield, the Mecca for Liverpool fans.”