With the international break finally over, Liverpool can turn their attention back to their Premier League exploits – but Jurgen Klopp has a conundrum that is out of his control.

The Reds remain unbeaten after the opening three games, with Leeds next up – who have yet to collect their first three points of the new campaign.

It leaves Liverpool as one of five teams with seven points to their name, with Tottenham the surprise early leaders with a 100 percent record.

The last visit to Elland Road was one marred by the Super League chaos and many had questioned if the 1-1 draw would mean anything by season’s end.

Now, there is no uncertainty and Klopp’s men will need to find their rhythm without delay against a well-drilled Marcelo Bielsa outfit in what is the first game of six in the space of 16 days.

Injuries and a ban for his two Brazilians means Klopp has a few problems to solve at Elland Road.

Team news

The latest team news ahead of Liverpool‘s trip to Leeds is as follows:

Liverpool’s XI vs. Leeds IF Brazilians allowed

A lot will hinge on the conclusion of the ban for the Brazilians, with two key players in limbo and time swiftly not on Liverpool‘s side.

But if common sense and decency do prevail in the end, Alisson and Fabinho will be one of the first two names on the teamsheet:

Alisson behind an unchanged back four

Fabinho in the No. 6 role, with Thiago and Henderson by his side

A return to the XI for Jota alongside Salah and Mane

It would see the Reds lineup like this in west Yorkshire:

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago; Salah, Mane, Jota

Lineup if Brazilians AREN’T allowed

If the five-day ban remains in place for our No. 1 and No. 3, however, Klopp will need to shuffle his pack to cover their absence against an energetic Leeds:

Kelleher in goal

Henderson to take over the No. 6 role

Thiago to make good on two-week break and Elliott keeping his place

And Jota to lead the line in absence of Firmino

It would see Klopp send out his side like this:

Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Thiago, Elliott; Salah, Mane, Jota

It’s a bewildering position Liverpool find themselves in as they are at the mercy of the Brazilian FA standing down or those in air-conditioned offices making sure common sense prevails.

Liverpool do have the depth to cover both Alisson and Fabinho but they shouldn’t have to.

The Reds will be greeted by an electric atmosphere and it is important a busy month of action starts off on the right note, so politics will need to be put to one side and a Sunday afternoon ending with a victory.